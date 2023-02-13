Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Jaden Schwartz nets two goals, Kraken fend off Flyers

Jaden Schwartz scored two goals to lift the Seattle Kraken past the host Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Sunday.

Feb 12, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo (77) wears an Eagles hat during warmups against the Seattle Kraken at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 12, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo (77) wears an Eagles hat during warmups against the Seattle Kraken at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 13, 2023 01:30 AM
Share

Jaden Schwartz scored two goals to lift the Seattle Kraken past the host Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Sunday.

Jordan Eberle had one goal and one assist and Eeli Tolvanen added a goal for the Kraken, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Alex Wennberg contributed two assists. Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 15 saves.

Owen Tippett had one goal and one assist for the Flyers, who have dropped two straight. James van Riemsdyk and Patrick Brown each added one goal.

Tippett and van Riemsdyk each had shots blocked in the final 10 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom stopped 17 shots.

Schwartz's second goal, at 1:03 of the third period, gave the Kraken a 4-2 lead. His shot landed just under the crossbar and over the line.

Philadelphia's Tony DeAngelo skated in and ripped a backhand on goal at 6:57, but Grubauer cut off the angle.

Seattle tightened defensively from there and allowed few scoring chances.

After Travis Konecny was whistled for delay of game at 16:10, Brown scored short-handed to close the Flyers within 4-3.

Sandstrom was then pulled for an extra at 18:25 and the Flyers had numerous solid scoring chances, but they couldn't convert.

Philadelphia tied the game at 2-2 when van Riemsdyk redirected a shot from the point by Tippett at 3:33 of the second period.

Schwartz snapped a shot just high over the net at 9:59.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schwartz then put the Kraken ahead 3-2 at 18:59 with a clean shot from the slot.

The Flyers had only 10 shots on goal through two periods.

The Flyers went ahead 1-0 at 2:11 of the first period when Tippett connected on the power play.

The Kraken equalized at 12:53 when Eberle capitalized on a Flyers turnover and recorded his 11th goal of the season.

Seattle stayed aggressive and took a 2-1 advantage at 17:01 when Tolvanen ripped a shot over Sandstrom's glove and just inside the post.

--Field Level Media

Feb 12, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom (32) stands in hallway before warmups against the Seattle Kraken at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 12, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom (32) stands in hallway before warmups against the Seattle Kraken at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 12, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom (32) in the tunnel before game against the Seattle Kraken at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 12, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom (32) in the tunnel before game against the Seattle Kraken at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 12, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom (32) stands in hallway before warmups against the Seattle Kraken at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 12, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom (32) stands in hallway before warmups against the Seattle Kraken at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 12, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) warms up before a game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights' five-goal third period sinks Ducks
Shea Theodore, Phil Kessel, Jack Eichel, Michael Amadio and William Carrier each had a goal and an assist and the Vegas Golden Knights scored five times in the third period to cruise to a 7-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas.
February 13, 2023 02:03 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 12, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jordan Harris (54) skates during the warmup period before the game against the Edmonton Oilers at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canadiens contain Connor McDavid, beat Oilers
Alex Belzile scored his first career NHL goal and Jordan Harris recorded his first career two-goal game as the host Montreal Canadiens held Connor McDavid off the scoresheet and claimed a 6-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.
February 13, 2023 01:24 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 12, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Evgeny Svechnikov (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Erik Karlsson's 3-point effort boosts Sharks over Caps
Erik Karlsson had a goal and two assists for the visiting San Jose Sharks in a 4-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon.
February 12, 2023 08:13 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Aneles Kings Dustin Brown (23) stands with his family as he retired jersey number is raised above the ice during a ceremony prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Adrian Kempe scores 4 goals in Kings’ rout of Penguins
Adrian Kempe scored four consecutive goals between the second and third periods as the Los Angeles Kings returned from their All-Star break in style by rolling past the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 6-0 on Saturday.
February 12, 2023 05:59 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media