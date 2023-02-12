Sponsored By
Jackets rally from early deficit to topple Leafs

Kent Johnson scored a go-ahead goal early in the third period, and the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets came back from a first-period, two-goal deficit to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Saturday night.

Feb 10, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Tim Berni (75) during pre game warmup against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 12, 2023 02:03 AM
Kent Johnson scored a go-ahead goal early in the third period, and the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets came back from a first-period, two-goal deficit to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Saturday night.

Johnson also had an assist, and both Boone Jenner and Kirill Marchenko tallied a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets. Sean Kuraly also scored, while Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves.

The teams split a two-game home-and-home series. Toronto won 3-0 at Columbus on Friday.

William Nylander had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs. Michael Bunting and Morgan Rielly also scored, and Mitchell Marner added two assists.

Joseph Woll, making his first start of the season for Toronto, stopped 36 shots.

Nylander scored his 29th goal of the season at 2:39 of the first period on a shot from the left circle. Alexander Kerfoot's stretch pass sprung Nylander.

Bunting scored his 16th goal of the season at 10:40 of the first on a 23-foot shot that went over the shoulder of Merzlikins. Marner made the pass after a turnover deep in the Columbus zone.

Toronto had an 11-4 advantage in first-period shots on goal.

Jenner scored his 15th goal of the season at 4:21 of the second period before Marchenko scored nearly 11 minutes later, converting the rebound from Jenner's backhand shot.

Columbus took a 3-2 lead 57 seconds later when Kuraly knocked in a loose puck for his 10th goal of the season.

Columbus had a 25-21 edge in shots on goal after two periods.

Rielly scored his second goal of the season from 20 feet out on a pass from Marmer on a power play at 1:20 of the third period. Johnny Gaudreau was off for tripping.

Johnson scored his 11th marker of the season at 5:46 of the third on a deflection of Cole Sillinger's shot.

Woll was removed for an extra attacker at 16:56 of the third.

--Field Level Media

Feb 11, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A view of Scotiabank Arena before a game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
