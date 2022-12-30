SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Jack McBain, Coyotes keep home wins coming, beat Leafs

Jack McBain scored two goals, including the game-winner with 6:17 remaining, and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday night in Tempe, Ariz.

Dec 29, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) shoots the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) shoots the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 30, 2022 03:56 AM
Share

Jack McBain scored two goals, including the game-winner with 6:17 remaining, and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday night in Tempe, Ariz.

Barrett Hayton had a goal and two assists, Nick Bjugstad had a goal and an assist, and Jakob Chychrun and J.J. Moser also scored goals for Arizona, which won its third straight game while improving to 6-1-1 in its last eight home games.

Calle Jarnkrok, Pontus Holmberg and Alexander Kerfoot scored goals for Toronto, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Conor Timmins added two assists and Matt Murray made 17 saves for the Maple Leafs.

Arizona needed just 46 seconds to take a 1-0 lead. Bjugstad stole the puck from Auston Matthews along the right boards and then cut in and flipped in a backhand shot past Murray's blocker side for his eighth goal of the season.

Toronto tied it at the 9:02 mark with a power-play goal. Holmberg deflected a Timmins shot from the left point for his third goal of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jarnkrok give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead 3 1/2 minutes later with another power-play goal, firing a wrist shot from the right circle into the far corner past Vejmelka's glove side for his eighth goal of the season.

Arizona tied it again at the 6:52 mark of the second period when Chychrun stuffed in a rebound of a Nick Ritchie shot through Murray's pads for his fourth goal of the season.

Kerfoot put Toronto back in front midway through the period with his sixth goal of the season, tapping in a rebound of a Mark Giordano shot into an open left side of the net.

The Coyotes tied it 3-3 early in the third on a power-play goal by Moser, who rifled a wrist shot from the top of the left circle past a screen and over Murray's blocker for his fifth goal of the season.

McBain then tapped in a crossing pass from Lawson Crouse inside the left post with 6:17 remaining to give Arizona 4-3 lead. The Maple Leafs pulled Murray for an extra attacker, but McBain sealed the win with an empty-netter with 2:22 left, his sixth goal of the season. Hayton added another empty-netter with 49 seconds to go.

--Field Level Media

Dec 29, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) against Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 29, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) against Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) against the Arizona Coyotes in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 29, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) against the Arizona Coyotes in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Nick Bjugstad (17) celebrates a goal with teammates against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 29, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Nick Bjugstad (17) celebrates a goal with teammates against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 29, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon (5), Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat (53) and Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) look for the puck during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Mark Scheifele's hat trick carries Jets past Canucks
Mark Scheifele's hat trick lifted the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-2 win over the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.
December 30, 2022 04:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 29, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Gabriel Vilardi (13) before the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kings tie game in third period, beat Avalanche in shootout
Viktor Arvidsson and Adrian Kempe scored shootout goals, Pheonix Copley made 23 saves through overtime and two more in the shootout, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in Denver on Thursday night.
December 30, 2022 04:08 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Sonny Milano (15) and Ottawa Senators defenseman Nick Holden (5) battle for the puck in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Senators top Capitals on Alex DeBrincat's OT goal
Alex DeBrincat scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, and the Ottawa Senators defeated the host Washington Capitals 4-3 on Thursday.
December 30, 2022 04:06 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 29, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Joel Kiviranta (25) shoots while defended by Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and center Frederick Gaudreau (89) in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Another strong third period sends Stars past Wild
Tyler Seguin scored two goals and Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist as the Dallas Stars recorded a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday in Saint Paul, Minn.
December 30, 2022 03:07 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media