J.T. Miller scores twice as Canucks dump Ducks in OT

J.T. Miller scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime to lift the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-2 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

Miller brought the puck into the Anaheim zone and scored with a wrist shot from the right circle in his 700th NHL game.

Andrei Kuzmenko also scored, Elias Pettersson had two assists, and Thatcher Demko made 20 saves for the Canucks, who matched their season high with their third straight win.

Troy Terry and Brock McGinn scored and Lukas Dostal made 31 saves for the Ducks, who are 4-1-2 in their past seven games.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead at 3:40 of the first period.

Mason McTavish brought the puck behind the Vancouver net and out the other side before making a backhand pass to Terry cutting into the slot. Terry stopped the puck and waited out Demko before flicking a backhand into the net for his fifth goal in seven games since returning from an upper-body injury.

The Canucks scored their 10th shorthanded goal of the season to tie it 1-1 at 14:44 of the first period.

Vancouver dumped the puck in the Anaheim end. Dostal tried to pass the puck to defenseman Cam Fowler while both were below the goal line. Pettersson stole the pass, however, and passed to Miller coming through the slot. Miller scored with a one-timer.

Vancouver moved ahead 2-1 at 14:23 of the second period.

Kuzmenko was credited with his 30th goal of the season when his backhand centering pass went off McTavish and into the Anaheim net.

McGinn, who was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday in exchange for defenseman Dmitry Kulikov, scored his first goal with the Ducks 20 seconds later to tie the score 2-2.

Trevor Zegras took a wrist shot off a faceoff win by Anaheim. Demko made the save, but McGinn was in position to score the rebound at 14:43.

--Field Level Media