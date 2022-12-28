SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Isles earn most lopsided win over Penguins since '11

Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal scored twice apiece Tuesday night for the New York Islanders, who rolled to a 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Elmont, N.Y.

Dec 27, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with the New York Islanders bench during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 27, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with the New York Islanders bench during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 28, 2022 04:22 AM
Share

Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal scored twice apiece Tuesday night for the New York Islanders, who rolled to a 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Elmont, N.Y.

The two-goal game was the second of the season for both Lee and Barzal.

Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist and Brock Nelson added two assists for the Islanders, who earned their most lopsided win over the Penguins since a 9-3 rout on Feb. 11, 2011.

Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves as the Islanders won their second straight -- their first winning streak since a four-game run Nov. 21-26.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph scored for the Penguins, who have lost three of four (1-2-1). Tristan Jarry recorded 37 saves.

ADVERTISEMENT

A turnover by the Penguins led to Lee's first goal, just 63 seconds after the opening faceoff. Brian Dumoulin's clearing pass was picked off by Nelson, who dished to Lee before the Islanders' captain sent a shot beyond Jarry's stick.

The Penguins tied the score a little more than 15 minutes later, when Joseph's shot sailed beyond the stick of teammate Brock McGinn and Islanders defenseman Sebastian Aho and past Sorokin's glove.

The Islanders took the lead for good with another early-period goal in the second. Barzal began the go-ahead sequence by winning a faceoff with Teddy Blueger deep in the New York zone. Barzal skated back in front of Jarry and was battling for position with Dumoulin when he got his stick on a shot by Hudson Fasching 50 seconds into the period.

A nifty pass by Noah Dobson set up Bailey's goal shortly beyond the midway point of the second. Dobson, with McGinn in front of him, wound up as if he were going to shoot before dishing across the ice to a wide-open Bailey, who sent a shot beyond Jarry's stick with 8:28 left in the period.

Barzal scored an unassisted goal with 3:18 left in the second following a lengthy battle for the puck between the teams near the Penguins' net. Bailey lost the puck to Bryan Rust, but the puck then clipped off Pittsburgh's Marcus Pettersson and to Barzal, whose shot bounced in off Jarry's shoulder.

Lee added an insurance goal 3:33 into the third, when he put back a rebound of a shot by Nelson to end a sequence in which the Islanders had four shots.

--Field Level Media

Dec 27, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov (28) and Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Brock McGinn (23) battle for a loose puck during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 27, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov (28) and Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Brock McGinn (23) battle for a loose puck during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 27, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates the goal by defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph (73) against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 27, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates the goal by defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph (73) against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 27, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov (28) attempts to clear the puck in front of goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) while defended by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Drew O'Connor (10) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 27, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov (28) attempts to clear the puck in front of goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) while defended by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Drew O'Connor (10) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 27, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Gabriel Vilardi (13) celebrates after scoring a goal past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kings hand Golden Knights rare road defeat
Alex Iafallo scored what proved to be the game-winner midway through the third period as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Tuesday night.
December 28, 2022 05:22 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 27, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes use balanced effort to topple Avalanche
Lawson Crouse had a goal and two assists and Jakob Chychrun added three assists as the Arizona Coyotes recorded a 6-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 28, 2022 05:07 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 27, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) in the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Mats Zuccarello, Wild ground Jets
Mats Zuccarello, Frederick Gaudreau and Jared Spurgeon each had a goal and an assist and the Minnesota Wild defeated the host Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Tuesday.
December 28, 2022 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 27, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) prior to the game between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Connor McDavid nets winner as Oilers edge rival Flames
Connor McDavid scored the winning goal in the third period to run his point-scoring streak to 16 games and lead the visiting Edmonton Oilers to an entertaining 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.
December 28, 2022 04:52 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media