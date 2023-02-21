Sponsored By
NHL

Islanders rally in third period, down Penguins

Brock Nelson scored twice and Anders Lee notched the go-ahead goal midway through the third period on Monday as the visiting New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2.

Feb 20, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) prepares his stick before a game against the New York Islanders at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 21, 2023 01:54 AM

New York scored the only three goals of the third period to earn a come-from-behind win.

Bo Horvat had a goal and an assist while Zach Parise logged two assists for the Islanders, who are 2-2-2 in their past six games.

New York goaltender Ilya Sorokin made 44 saves.

Jake Guentzel and Jason Zucker scored for the Penguins, who lost their third straight game.

Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry, in his return after missing nine games because of an upper-body injury, made 28 saves.

The Islanders played without star forward Mathew Barzal, who sustained a lower-body injury on Saturday and is out on a week-to-week basis.

Pittsburgh opened the scoring off a first-period rush. Jarry got it started when he kicked a rebound out to Guentzel. At the far end, Sidney Crosby partly whiffed on a backhand pass from the right dot that wobbled to the crease, where Guentzel tapped it in for a 1-0 lead at 6:12.

At 5:19 of the second, Nelson tied it. He got the puck in the neutral zone and came over at the right point, setting up a two-on-one against defenseman Brian Dumoulin, but kept the puck and scored over Jarry's right shoulder.

The Penguins regained the lead at 12:26 of the second on Zucker's power-play goal. A shot by Jeff Petry went off one post. Zucker swatted the puck off the other post, but got it back and put it in off Sorokin's left pad to make it 2-1.

After Sorokin made a highlight-reel save, reaching behind him to get his stick on a Kris Letang shot, a large scrum broke out behind the Islanders' net at 17:15 of the second period that resulted in 14 penalties to 10 players totaling 44 minutes.

New York moved ahead with two goals in 1:41 near the midpoint of the third period.

Horvat, to Jarry's left, tied it at 8:34 on a sharp-angle shot that squeezed inside the near post.

After Jarry turned the puck over, Lee scored from near the right post at 10:15 to make it 3-2.

Nelson added an empty-netter with 24.2 seconds left.

--Field Level Media

