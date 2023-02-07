ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Islanders' defense shines in win over Flyers

Kyle Palmieri and Mathew Barzal each scored one goal, and the New York Islanders defeated the host Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 Monday in the first game for both teams following the All-Star break.

Feb 6, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) waits to warmup before game against the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) waits to warmup before game against the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 07, 2023 01:59 AM
Share

Kyle Palmieri and Mathew Barzal each scored one goal, and the New York Islanders defeated the host Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 Monday in the first game for both teams following the All-Star break.

Bo Horvat, who had a team-high four shots on goal in his Islanders debut, helped New York earn its third win in a row. Horvat arrived in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 30.

Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves.

Nicolas Deslauriers scored the lone goal for the Flyers, who got 28 saves from Carter Hart. Philadelphia lost for the fourth time in five games (1-2-2).

Scott Laughton skated in all alone and fired a shot at 5:36 of the third period, but Varlamov was able to make the nifty glove save to preserve New York's 2-1 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Palmieri was whistled for slashing two minutes later, yet the Flyers generated very little pressure on the power play.

The Flyers recovered and began buzzing around Varlamov with several opportunities.

Hart was then pulled for an extra skater at 17:02. Hart came back into the net at 19:00 since the faceoff was at center ice. He skated to the bench once again with 48 seconds remaining, but the Islanders tightened on defense and held on for the win.

The Islanders dominated on defense at the start of the game, opening with a 9-1 edge in shots.

New York's Simon Holmstrom ripped an attempt off the crossbar at 11:51 of the first.

The Flyers then committed several costly turnovers in their own end and Horvat had a nasty wrist shot saved by Hart at 13:41.

Noah Cates nearly scored short-handed at 16:48 after he stole the puck and shot just wide.

The Islanders responded and snapped a 0-for-26 skid on the power play when Palmieri connected at 17:07 for a 1-0 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Hayes, the Flyers' lone All-Star, and Owen Tippett each had strong scoring chances in the first five minutes of the second period.

The Islanders went ahead 2-0 at 8:18 of the middle period when Barzal redirected a shot in front past Hart for his 13th goal of the season.

The Flyers quickly sliced the deficit in half when Deslauriers deflected a shot from the point into the net at 10:39 of the second period.

--Field Level Media

Feb 6, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) waits to warmup before game against the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 6, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) waits to warmup before game against the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) walks towards the ice for warmups against the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 6, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) walks towards the ice for warmups against the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) walks towards the ice for warmups against the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 6, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) walks towards the ice for warmups against the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 6, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) moves the puck during the first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Matthew Tkachuk notches 5 points as Panthers pound Lightning
Matthew Tkachuk produced a five-point outing as the Florida Panthers returned from the All-Star break to crush the rival Tampa Bay Lightning 7-1 on Monday in Sunrise, Fla.
February 07, 2023 02:02 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL
Toronto to host 2024 NHL All-Star festivities
The game hasn't been played in Toronto since 2000, the eighth time it had the honor. Toronto also hosted in 1934, 1947, 1949, 1951, 1962-64 and 1968.
February 06, 2023 09:24 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: All-Star Game
NHL
Matthew Tkachuk shines as Atlantic tops Central in All-Star final
Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers was named the most valuable player of the three-on-three tournament that ended with a 7-5 victory over the Central Division in the championship final.
February 04, 2023 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: All-Star Skills Competition
NHL
Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby team for NHL Skills win
Ovechkin and Crosby have been huge rivals throughout their careers, but the collaboration is a sign of how much they have put it in the past.
February 03, 2023 09:53 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media