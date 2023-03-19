Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Islanders cruise to 4-1 win over Sharks

Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a short-handed goal and an assist as the visiting New York Islanders cruised to a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Mar 18, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Steven Lorentz (16) controls the puck during the first period against the New York Islanders at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 18, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Steven Lorentz (16) controls the puck during the first period against the New York Islanders at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
Today at 5:15 AM

Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a short-handed goal and an assist as the visiting New York Islanders cruised to a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 of 30 shots for his 25th win of the season.

It was the third short-handed goal of the season and 19th of his career for Pageau.

Kyle Palmieri, Ryan Pulock and Zach Parise also scored goals for New York (36-27-8, 80 points), which moved into sole possession of the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Isles are two points ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins and three points in front of the Florida Panthers.

Kevin Labanc scored for San Jose (19-37-14, 52 points), which suffered its sixth straight loss (0-4-2). Kaapo Kahkonen made 29 saves for the Sharks, who are a league-worst 6-20-10 at home this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

San Jose took a 1-0 lead at the 7:31 mark of the first period when Labanc fired a wrist shot from the top of the left circle past Sorokin's blocker side for his 12th goal of the season.

New York tied it on Pageau's short-handed goal when he rushed down the left side and then cut in front of the crease and defenseman Erik Karlsson while wrapping a shot around the left pad of Kahkonen.

The Islanders took a 2-1 lead early in the second period when Palmieri redirected Scott Mayfield's shot from the right point through Kahkonen's pads for his 12th goal.

Pulock made it 3-1 with a power-play goal a few minutes later when he one-timed a shot from the right point inside the far left post for his fourth goal of the season.

Parise made it four unanswered goals for the Islanders when he scored his 18th goal at the 5:19 mark of the third period, deflecting an Alexander Romanov shot over Kahkonen's left shoulder.

--Field Level Media

Mar 18, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) collides into New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 18, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) collides into New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 18, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) attempts to defend against New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 18, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) attempts to defend against New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 18, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks defenseman Matt Benning (5) passes the puck during the first period against the New York Islanders at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 18, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks defenseman Matt Benning (5) passes the puck during the first period against the New York Islanders at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 18, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jason Robertson leads Stars over Flames in OT
Jason Robertson scored his second goal of the game to cap a three-point night and give the visiting Dallas Stars a 6-5 overtime victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday.
March 19, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Jujhar Khaira (16) celebrates a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes stay hot at home, down Blackhawks
Juuso Valimaki scored the go-ahead goal with 3:12 left as the streaking Arizona Coyotes won for the fourth straight time Saturday night, topping the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in Tempe, Ariz.
March 19, 2023 04:26 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) battles for the puck with Vancouver Canucks left wing Anthony Beauvillier (72) in a NHL game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Thatcher Demko, Canucks get shootout win over Kings
Thatcher Demko made 38 saves and did not allow a goal in the shootout to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.
March 19, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 18, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) with teammates during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Rangers blow out Penguins behind Igor Shesterkin shutout
Artemi Panarin scored twice and goaltender Igor Shesterkin stopped all 33 shots he faced as the New York Rangers cruised to a dominant 6-0 rout of the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.
March 19, 2023 02:53 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT