In high-scoring affair, Leafs storm past Oilers

John Tavares had two goals and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs came back to score five straight goals to defeat the visiting Edmonton Oilers 7-4 Saturday night.

Noel Acciari added two goals and Mitchell Marner had a goal and three assists for the Maple Leafs, who were playing their first game after a 3-2 trip. William Nylander and Auston Matthews each had a goal and an assist. Matt Murray made 24 saves.

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists for the Oilers, who completed a 2-2 road trip. Mattias Ekholm, Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl also scored and Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each added two assists. Stuart Skinner stopped 31 shots.

Acciari opened the scoring scored at 3:05 of the first period on a rebound from Zach Aston-Reese's stuff attempt from the side of the net, 15 seconds after Edmonton killed off Kane's minor penalty.

Ekholm tied the game 22 seconds later with his sixth goal of the season on a slap shot from above the left circle after a pass from Bouchard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kane scored his 10th goal of the season at 11:24 of the first on a wraparound after McDavid's pass off a rush.

McDavid scored his 55th from low in the left circle at 2:33 of the second period after Bouchard's outlet pass to make it 3-1.

Toronto responded with four straight goals in the second.

Marner intercepted a careless pass near the Edmonton net to score his 24th goal of the season at 12:56.

Marner's forechecking set up Nylander's 34th goal -- matching his career best - at 14:49.

An Edmonton turnover led to Tavares' first goal of the game at 15:55 to tie it at 3-3.

Tavares scored his 30th of the season on a power play at 18:55. Darnell Nurse was off for tripping.

Matthews' 30th goal of the season came on a power play at 10:50 of the third period. Warren Foegele was off for slashing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Draisaitl scored at 12:31 of the third - his 42nd -- with Timothy Liljegren off for tripping to cut Toronto's lead to 5-4.

Acciari's 13th of the season went into an empty net at 19:10.

--Field Level Media