NHL

In first playoff game ever, Kraken top Avalanche

Alex Wennberg had a goal and an assist, Philipp Grubauer turned away 34 shots and the Seattle Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series in Denver on Tuesday night.

Apr 18, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Avalanche fan band perform outside of Ball Arena before the game against the Seattle Kraken of game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 18, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Avalanche fan band perform outside of Ball Arena before the game against the Seattle Kraken of game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 4:16 AM

Morgan Geekie and Eeli Tolvanen also scored goals for Seattle, which won its inaugural playoff game against the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

Mikko Rantanen scored and Alexandar Georgiev had 27 saves for Colorado.

Game 2 is Thursday night in Denver.

The Avalanche had won their last six series openers and 10 straight first-round games before Tuesday night.

The Kraken jumped on a mistake early in the first period. Colorado defenseman Devon Toews tried to pass the puck from beneath his goal, but Tolvanen stole it. He put a shot on net that Georgiev saved, but Tolvanen scored on the rebound to give Seattle a 1-0 lead at 3:26.

It was the first playoff goal in Kraken history.

The Avalanche pushed back after killing off the first of two Josh Manson minor penalties in the first period.

Rantanen won an offensive-zone faceoff. The puck went to Bowen Byram, who passed it to Nathan MacKinnon along the boards. MacKinnon sent a pass to the front of the net that deflected in off Rantanen's left skate at 12:35.

It stayed 1-1 until early in the second period. Jaden Schwartz got a stretch pass from Jamie Oleksiak at Colorado's blue line, skated in with the puck and passed it to Wennberg as he skated down the right slot. Wennberg's one-timer beat Georgiev to the short side at 1:20 to put Seattle ahead 2-1.

The Avalanche had chances to tie it in the second, but Grubauer stopped all 13 shots in the period, and the Kraken built on their lead early in the third.

Wennberg had the puck behind the net and fed Geekie in the right circle, and his quick shot beat Georgiev at 4:03.

Georgiev came off for an extra skater with 4:28 remaining but returned after a penalty put Seattle on the power play.

--Field Level Media

Apr 18, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche fans enter Ball Arena before game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 18, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche fans enter Ball Arena before game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 18, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; General view of Ball Arena before game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs between Seattle Kraken against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 18, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; General view of Ball Arena before game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs between Seattle Kraken against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 18, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) and defenseman Cale Makar (8) photo cut outs are held by Ball Arena staff before game against the Seattle Kraken of game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 18, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) and defenseman Cale Makar (8) photo cut outs are held by Ball Arena staff before game against the Seattle Kraken of game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

