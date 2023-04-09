Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Ilya Sorokin, Islanders shut out Flyers to stay in wild-card fight

Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves to lift the host New York Islanders to a 4-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday in Elmont, N.Y.

Apr 8, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) and Philadelphia Flyers left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) battle for the puck during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) and Philadelphia Flyers left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) battle for the puck during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 09, 2023 at 1:23 AM

Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves to lift the host New York Islanders to a 4-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday in Elmont, N.Y.

Sorokin turned aside all eight shots he faced in the third period to secure his NHL-leading sixth shutout of the season and 16th career.

Brock Nelson scored his team-leading 34th goal and Hudson Fasching and defensemen Scott Mayfield and Samuel Bolduc also tallied for the Islanders (41-30-9, 91 points), who remained in the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Florida (42-31-7, 91 points) kept the top wild-card spot by virtue of the regulation wins tiebreaker (36-35) following its 4-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Pittsburgh (40-30-10, 90 points) remained one point back of New York after posting a 5-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Bo Horvat, Simon Holmstrom and defenseman Noah Dobson each notched two assists to send New York to its seventh straight home win over Philadelphia, with the last four coming at UBS Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia's Carter Hart yielded three goals on 18 shots before being relieved by Felix Sandstrom (two saves). The free-falling Flyers (29-37-13, 71 points) have lost six in a row overall (0-5-1) and 10 straight on the road (0-9-1).

Mayfield's wrist shot from the point beat Hart to open the scoring with 5:41 remaining in the first period. Mayfield's goal was his sixth of the season and first since Jan. 12.

New York doubled the advantage at 7:50 of the second period after Dobson's stretch pass caught Nelson in stride. Nelson skated in and wired a shot from the right circle past Hart for his second goal in as many games.

Bolduc wired a shot from the left circle that sailed past Hart to give New York a three-goal advantage with 4:54 remaining in the second period.

Fasching finished a rush to cap the scoring with 1:39 remaining in the third period.

--Field Level Media

Apr 8, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Noah Cates (49) checks New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 8, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Noah Cates (49) checks New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Noah Cates (49) checks New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 8, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Noah Cates (49) checks New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) makes a glove save against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 8, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) makes a glove save against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 8, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) moves the puck away from Ottawa Senators defeseman Nick Holden (5) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Senators break out for seven goals to beat Lightning, end slide
Egor Sokolov's first career goal was the game-winner as the Ottawa Senators broke a four-game losing skid, defeating the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning 7-4 on Saturday night.
April 09, 2023 02:53 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 8, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) drags the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Eric Robinson (50) during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Rangers blank Blue Jackets to keep up in division chase
Jimmy Vesey and Chris Kreider scored 1:41 apart in the first period and the visiting New York Rangers kept alive their chances to finish second place in the Metropolitan Division with a 4-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday night.
April 09, 2023 02:50 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 8, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) shoots the puck during warmups prior to a game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Bruins defeat Devils, tie NHL single-season wins mark
Pavel Zacha scored two goals in the opening 4:44 of the first period, and the Boston Bruins held on to defeat the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Saturday night.
April 09, 2023 02:10 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 8, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) eyes the puck as Minnesota Wild center Sam Steel (13) engages St. Louis Blues right wing Alexey Toropchenko (13) in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Wild get back in the 'W' column by outscoring Blues
Ryan Hartman and Sam Steel each had a goal and an assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the visiting St. Louis Blues 5-3 Saturday in St. Paul, Minn.
April 09, 2023 01:51 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT