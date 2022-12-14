SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Ilya Samsonov, Maple Leafs beat lowly Ducks 7-0

EditorsNote: Updates graf 7 with scoring changes re: assists (now Holmberg also with 3)

Dec 13, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) stops a shot as Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) moves for the rebound n the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 13, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) stops a shot as Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) moves for the rebound n the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 14, 2022 02:33 AM
Share

EditorsNote: Updates graf 7 with scoring changes re: assists (now Holmberg also with 3)

Ilya Samsonov made 28 saves to earn his second shutout of the season and Alexander Kerfoot scored twice as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Anaheim Ducks 7-0 Tuesday night.

It was the second straight shutout for Samsonov and the eighth of his career.

The Maple Leafs have recorded three shutouts in their past four games, the other backstopped by Matt Murray.

The Ducks were shut out for the second consecutive game. They've lost the first two games of a five-game road trip that started Monday against the Ottawa Senators.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitchell Marner had two assists to extend his team-record points streak to 23 games (11 goals, 21 assists).

The Maple Leafs have picked up at least a point in 15 straight games (12-0-3), one away from the franchise best.

John Tavares and Pierre Engvall each had a goal and an assist. TJ Brodie, Michael Bunting and Joey Anderson also scored for the Maple Leafs. Conor Timmins and Pontus Holmberg added three assists apiece and Rasmus Sandin added a pair of helpers.

John Gibson stopped 25 of 27 shots for the Ducks before leaving in the second period with what appeared to be a lower-body injury. Lukas Dostal replaced him at 10:48 of the second period and allowed five goals on 15 shots.

Kerfoot scored from the edge of the right circle on Engvall's pass at 1:58 of the first period. Timmins also earned an assist.

Tavares tapped in his 14th goal of the season on a pass from Marner at 8:41 of the first, with Timmins assisting again.

Brodie scored his first goal of the season on a shot from the left circle off a pass from Timmins at 12:16 of the second. Auston Matthews also had an assist.

Bunting scored his sixth goal of the season on a rebound at 16:33 of the second.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerfoot scored his fourth goal of the season at 2:37 of the third period, Engvall added his fifth of the season at 5:42 and Anderson scored his first goal of the season at the 18:20 mark.

--Field Level Media

Dec 13, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner (16) and defenseman Conor Timmins (25) after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 13, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner (16) and defenseman Conor Timmins (25) after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 13, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) celebrates after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 13, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) celebrates after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 13, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alexander Kerfoot (15) celebrates with forwards David Kampf (64) and Pierre Engvall (47) after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 13, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alexander Kerfoot (15) celebrates with forwards David Kampf (64) and Pierre Engvall (47) after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media