Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Ilya Samsonov, Leafs shut down Senators

Ilya Samsonov stopped 30 shots to earn his fourth shutout of the season as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-0 Saturday night.

Apr 1, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov (35) prior to the start of game against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 1, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov (35) prior to the start of game against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 02, 2023 at 12:54 AM

Ilya Samsonov stopped 30 shots to earn his fourth shutout of the season as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-0 Saturday night.

It was the 10th career shutout for Samsonov, who was starting in goal for the second game in a row and made numerous key saves.

Michael Bunting, William Nylander and Radim Zohorna scored for the Maple Leafs (45-20-10, 100 points), who are trying to clinch second place in the Atlantic Division.

Mads Sogaard stopped 13 shots for the Senators (37-34-5, 79 points) in two periods. He was replaced by Cam Talbot, who stopped all four shots he faced.

The Senators had won their two previous games in their pursuit of a wild-card spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa had the only power play of the goalless first period and had a 10-5 advantage in shots on goal.

Toronto's Calle Jarnkrok hit the crossbar 19 seconds into the second period.

Bunting gave Toronto the lead at 1:23 of the second period when he scored his 22nd goal of the season on a 26-foot wrist shot from the left circle following an Ottawa turnover.

Nylander scored his 37th goal of the season at 12:56 of the second on a 27-foot shot from the slot.

Zohorna, just called up from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League, scored his first goal of the season on a 30-footer from the left circle at 18:09 of the second. Jake McCabe made the feed to Zohorna to pick up an assist on the play.

Ottawa led 18-16 in shots on goal after two periods.

Samsonov continued to frustrate the Senators with strong saves on Artem Zub and Alex DeBrincat in the third period.

Ottawa could not take advantage of a power play when Nylander was called for hooking at 12:33 of the third period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those who did not play for Ottawa were Derick Brassard (fractured fibula), Travis Hamonic (lower-body injury), Thomas Chabot (upper-body injury) and Jakob Chychrun (lower-body injury).

The Senators recalled defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker from Belleville of the AHL.

Noel Acciari (neck) did not play for the Maple Leafs.

--Field Level Media

Apr 1, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano (55) and Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) battle for the puck in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 1, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano (55) and Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) battle for the puck in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 1, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) draws a crowd in front of the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov (35) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 1, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) draws a crowd in front of the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov (35) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 1, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators right wing Alex DeBrincat (12) chases the puck in the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 1, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators right wing Alex DeBrincat (12) chases the puck in the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
NHL
Panthers blast Columbus 7-0 behind Carter Verhaeghe’s hat trick
Carter Verhaeghe recorded a natural hat trick to highlight his career-high four-goal performance on Saturday, lifting the visiting Florida Panthers to a 7-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
April 02, 2023 12:45 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 1, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) and goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) defend Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell (67) during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
David Pastrnak's 3 goals lift Bruins over Penguins
David Pastrnak completed a hat trick on a one-timer from the slot with 2:26 left in regulation Saturday to give the visiting Boston Bruins a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
April 01, 2023 11:53 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 1, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Fans observe a moment of silence for those who died in the shooting at The Covenant School earlier in the week in Nashville. The moment of silence came before the Nashville Predators game against the St. Louis Blues at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Tommy Novak, Predators too strong for Blues
Tommy Novak collected a goal and three assists to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-1 victory over the visiting St. Louis Blues on Saturday.
April 01, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
NHL
Jason Robertson sets Stars' point mark in win over Coyotes
Jason Robertson scored his 100th career goal, added three assists and broke Dallas' single-season franchise record for points in the Stars' 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
April 01, 2023 05:25 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT