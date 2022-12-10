SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Igor Shesterkin stellar as Rangers beat Avalanche in SO

Igor Shesterkin had 41 saves through overtime and two more in the shootout, Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored goals in the shootout, and the New York Rangers beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in Denver on Friday night.

Dec 9, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Rangers fans prior to the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.


By Field Level Media
December 10, 2022 04:02 AM
Igor Shesterkin had 41 saves through overtime and two more in the shootout, Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored goals in the shootout, and the New York Rangers beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in Denver on Friday night.

Braden Schneider scored in regulation and Panarin had an assist for the Rangers.

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and Alexandar Georgiev turned away 28 shots for Colorado, which earned a point after three straight regulation losses.

Shesterkin made saves on J.T. Compher and Rantanen in the shootout, and Panarin iced it when he beat Georgiev with a backhander under his stick.

The Avalanche got a healthy body back with the return of winger Valeri Nichushkin, who had been sidelined since Oct. 25 with an ankle injury. He was off to a fast start with seven goals and five assists in seven games.

Nichushkin was on the ice when Colorado took the early lead. Rantanen won a faceoff back to Sam Girard at the point and he sent the puck to Alex Newhook along the boards. Newhook slid a pass to Rantanen in the slot, and his one-timer went off New York defenseman Ryan Lindgren and by Shesterkin at 14:38 of the first period.

It was his team-leading 16th goal of the season.

The Rangers got even early in the second period. Panarin carried the puck down the right side of the Avalanche zone and dropped a pass to Schneider as he crossed the blueline. His shot from the slot beat Georgiev on the short side at 4:56. It was his fourth of the season.

Both teams had chances to break the tie in a competitive third period, when each of them had their only power-play chances of the night. Colorado had a couple of scrambles in front of Shesterkin, and he was forced to make a pad save on Cale Makar to keep it tied.

New York had an odd-man rush that the Avalanche broke up without a shot getting on net.

--Field Level Media








