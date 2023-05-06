Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Hurricanes take Game 2 in another decisive win over Devils

Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored two goals for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 6-1 win over the New Jersey Devils in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference second-round series on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C.

May 5, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) holds onto the puck against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield (5) during the first period in game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
May 5, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) holds onto the puck against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield (5) during the first period in game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
May 06, 2023 at 2:23 AM

Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored two goals for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 6-1 win over the New Jersey Devils in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference second-round series on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C.

The Hurricanes lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 heading into Game 3 on Sunday in Newark, N.J.

Jordan Martinook had a goal and an assist, Jordan Staal, Martin Necas and Stefan Noesen also scored and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves for Carolina, which scored four goals in the second period.

New Jersey goalie Akira Schmid stopped 21 of 25 shots through two periods before he was replaced for the second consecutive game. Vitek Vanecek made eight saves on 10 shots in the third.

Miles Wood scored for the Devils, who have been outscored 11-2 in the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hurricanes scored on a power play to take a 1-0 lead at 1:35 of the second period. Kotkaniemi received a pass from Shayne Gostisbehere above the right circle with room to skate in and fire home a wrist shot.

Kotkaniemi scored his second goal 2:23 later to stretch the lead to 2-0. Martinook and Jesper Fast teamed up to win the puck on the forecheck and Kotkaniemi shot it past Schmid from in close at 3:58.

The Hurricanes moved ahead 3-0 at 17:25 when Jack Drury chipped the puck ahead to Staal who scored on a breakaway.

Carolina appeared to score during four-on-four play with 55 seconds left in the second period, but the goal was waved off after the officials met and determined there was incidental contact with Schmid.

The Hurricanes scored before the end of the period anyway, as Necas caught Schmid out of position on a rebound and made it 4-0 with 15 seconds left.

Michael McLeod lost the puck driving to the Carolina net, but it went to Wood, who scored with a one-timer to trim the lead to 4-1 at 3:49 of the third period.

The Hurricanes answered with a breakaway goal by Martinook to make it 5-1 at 12:48, and Noesen's goal made it 6-1 at 13:42.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

May 5, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns (8) checks New Jersey Devils right wing Timo Meier (96) during the first period in game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: May 5, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns (8) checks New Jersey Devils right wing Timo Meier (96) during the first period in game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
May 5, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) left wing Ondrej Palat (18) chase after the puck against Carolina Hurricanes and right wing Jesper Fast (71) during the first period in game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: May 5, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) left wing Ondrej Palat (18) chase after the puck against Carolina Hurricanes and right wing Jesper Fast (71) during the first period in game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
May 5, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) and New Jersey Devils left wing Ondrej Palat (18) watch a shot during the first period in game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: May 5, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) and New Jersey Devils left wing Ondrej Palat (18) watch a shot during the first period in game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers
NHL
NHL Cup Watch: Knies injured, will miss games, as Maple Leafs fall to 2-0 series deficit to Florida
The former Minnesota Gophers star left Game 2 in the first period after a controversial hit and takedown.
May 05, 2023 11:55 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
May 4, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) faces the Dallas Stars attack during the first period in game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
With three-goal second period, Stars even series with Kraken
Wyatt Johnston and Tyler Seguin both collected one goal and one assist and the host Dallas Stars scored three times in a dominant second period in a 4-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken, evening their Western Conference second-round playoff series.
May 05, 2023 03:37 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
May 4, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CANADA; Toronto Maple Leafs towels placed on the seats before game two of the second round between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Panthers rally on the road, earn 2-0 series lead over Maple Leafs
The visiting Florida Panthers scored twice 66 seconds into the second period to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 Thursday night in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.
May 05, 2023 01:01 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild
NHL
Former Bulldogs Samberg, Perunovich named to U.S. roster for World Championship
Dylan Samberg and Scott Perunovich, a pair of Northland natives who helped Minnesota Duluth win back-to-back NCAA titles, will play for the U.S. at the 2023 IIHF Men's World Championship.
May 04, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT