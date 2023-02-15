Sponsored By
Hurricanes take advantage of power play, edge Capitals

The Carolina Hurricanes converted their only power-play chance to break a tie on Stefan Noesen's second-period goal in a 3-2 victory against the host Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

By Field Level Media
February 15, 2023 02:07 AM
Brent Burns and Paul Stastny had the first two goals for the Hurricanes. Goalie Frederik Andersen made 34 saves, including stopping all 13 shots he faced in the third period.

T.J. Oshie and Joe Snively scored for the Capitals, who are 1-2 since the All-Star break. Goalie Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves.

Around the midway mark of the third period, the Capitals had a would-be goal disallowed because of goalie interference after Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour used a coach's challenge on the sequence.

It marked the first victory in two games since the All-Star break for the Hurricanes.

Capitals star Alex Ovechkin didn't play as the team announced earlier in the day that he would miss time because of a family matter.

After both teams play home games Thursday night, the Capitals will visit Carolina for a Stadium Series game Saturday that's expected to draw more than 57,000 fans.

The Capitals went 0-for-3 on power plays. They also couldn't convert with an extra skater in the final minutes.

Burns scored 15 minutes into the game for his 11th goal of the season.

Oshie tied it with 58 seconds to play in the opening period for his 11th marker of the season.

Stastny's sixth goal and Snively's first of the season came within a four-minute span early in the second period.

Snively, who also had an assist, was in just his seventh NHL game of the season. It was his 19th career game, and he upped his goals total to five.

Carolina went ahead again on Noesen's power-play goal at 11:38 of the second. He had an assist on Stastny's goal as part of a two-point outing.

The Hurricanes managed only five shots on goal in the first period but responded with 16 in the second.

--Field Level Media

