Hurricanes survive blown leads, beat Stars in OT

Martin Necas scored at 2:19 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 5-4 victory against the Dallas Stars on Saturday night at Raleigh, N.C.

Dec 17, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) reaches out for the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) reaches out for the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 18, 2022 02:11 AM
Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov, Teuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis scored for Carolina, which stretched its points streak to 10 games (8-0-2). Brent Burns had two assists and Teravainen, Svechnikov and Necas added one apiece.

The overtime goal came after Necas finally got control of the puck and took it almost the full length of the ice. Svechnikov collected a rebound and fed Necas for the goal.

Dallas scored two goals within 102 seconds midway through the third period to pull even at 4-4. Tyler Seguin and ex-Hurricane Jani Hakanpaa had those goals, the latter coming with 9:13 to play in regulation.

Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta, in his first appearance since Dec. 1, made 26 saves.

Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn scored on power plays for the Stars. Jason Robertson had three assists and Miro Heiskanen notched two. Scott Wedgewood stopped 33 shots, but Dallas lost for just the second time in six games.

Noesen, who scored five seconds into the game's first power play, and Svechnikov produced goals in back-to-back games. Their first-period goals gave Carolina a 2-0 lead.

Pavelski, who entered the day tied for the NHL lead in plus-minus at plus-20, got the Stars on the board with 1:22 left in the first period. He was playing in his 1,200th career game.

Benn's goal tied the game 5:38 into the second period.

Teravainen's first goal of the season came with 6:06 left in the period and broke a tie. Jarvis scored on a rush to the goal just 2:44 into the third period, giving the Hurricanes their second two-goal edge of the game.

But the Stars rallied again to pull even.

Carolina defenseman Jalen Chatfield had an assist on Svechnikov's goal for his first point of the season in his 30th game.

--Field Level Media

