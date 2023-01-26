ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Hurricanes' Martin Necas beats Stars in OT again

Martin Necas scored the overtime winner to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 road victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.

Jan 25, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) and Carolina Hurricanes center Paul Stastny (26) look for the puck in the Stars zone during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 25, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) and Carolina Hurricanes center Paul Stastny (26) look for the puck in the Stars zone during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 26, 2023 03:40 AM
Share

Martin Necas scored the overtime winner to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 road victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.

At 1:34 of the extra frame, Necas took the puck in the circle and maneuvered his way into the slot, then fired a shot past Stars goalie Jake Oettinger for the deciding score.

It was Necas' 19th goal of the season, and his second OT winner against the Stars. Necas was also the hero in Carolina's previous meeting with Dallas, a 5-4 overtime win on December 17.

The Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes have won three consecutive games, and are 5-0-1 in their last six outings.

The Stars have suffered two straight non-regulation losses, after dropping another 3-2 overtime result to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brett Pesce recorded two assists for the Hurricanes, and Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns scored Carolina's other goals.

Antti Raanta stopped all 15 shots faced in a relief effort. Frederick Andersen started the game for Carolina and allowed two goals on six shots, but left the game during the first intermission due to an upper-body injury.

Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson scored for the Stars.

Aho opened the scoring with his 200th NHL goal, and the milestone came in short-handed fashion 8:46 into the first period. During a Stars power play, Aho grabbed a loose puck and raced in for a breakaway marker.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Aho leads all NHL players in short-handed goals (15) and points (20). The Hurricanes are among the league leaders with eight short-handed goals this season, and six of those tallies have come in the last 11 games.

Johnston and Robertson scored to put Dallas ahead before the first period was over, and Burns then equalized on a well-placed top-corner shot at 4:55 of the second period.

Burns' tally was the last goal of regulation, as both teams had narrow misses. Johnston hit the post on a great chance in the third period, while Oettinger made a pair of late saves to rob Brady Skjei and Andrei Svechnikov.

Oettinger stopped 21 of 24 shots.

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

Jan 25, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates after he scores a shorthanded goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (not pictured) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Jan 25, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates after he scores a shorthanded goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (not pictured) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 25, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) and Carolina Hurricanes center Paul Stastny (26) battle for control of the puck in the Stars zone during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Jan 25, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) and Carolina Hurricanes center Paul Stastny (26) battle for control of the puck in the Stars zone during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 25, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) waits for the face-off during the first period against the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Jan 25, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) waits for the face-off during the first period against the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Jan 24, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko (96) awaits the start of play against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kraken win, surpass last season's points, wins totals
Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice and the Seattle Kraken surpassed their victory and point totals from their expansion season, defeating the visiting Vancouver Canucks 6-1 on Wednesday night.
January 26, 2023 04:53 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 25, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan McLeod (71) protects the puck from Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jack Roslovic (96) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kent Johnson lifts Blue Jackets past Oilers in OT
Kent Johnson scored with 2:31 left in overtime, and the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets ended the Edmonton Oilers' six-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night.
January 26, 2023 04:40 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 25, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers forward Will Cuylle (50) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Mitchell Marner lifts Leafs past Rangers in OT
Mitchell Marner scored 19 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting New York Rangers 3-2 Wednesday night.
January 26, 2023 02:34 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 25, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto (57) skates to the bench after scoring in thew first period against the New York Islanders at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Senators slip past skidding Islanders
Shane Pinto and Claude Giroux scored Wednesday night for the host Ottawa Senators, who withstood an injury to starting goalie Cam Talbot to edge the skidding New York Islanders, 2-1.
January 26, 2023 01:58 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media