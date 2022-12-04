SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Hurricanes knock off Kings for fourth straight win

Martin Necas had a goal and an assist as the visiting Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Saturday night.

Dec 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) celebrates his goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings with defenseman Brett Pesce (22) during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) celebrates his goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings with defenseman Brett Pesce (22) during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 04, 2022 05:20 AM
Martin Necas had a goal and an assist as the visiting Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Saturday night.

Brady Skjei, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov also scored, Brent Burns had two assists, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 31 saves for Carolina, which has won four in a row.

Samuel Fagemo scored his first NHL goal, Arthur Kaliyev also scored, and Jonathan Quick made 27 saves for the Kings, who have lost six straight against the Hurricanes, getting outscored 24-8 in those games.

Skjei scored off a feed from Jordan Martinook to finish off a 2-on-2 rush and give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 4:01 of the first period.

The Hurricanes capitalized on a two-man advantage during a delayed penalty to take a 2-0 lead with 19 seconds left in the first period.

Kochetkov skated off the ice to give the Hurricanes a 6-on-4 advantage. Necas received a pass just above the right circle, took two strides toward the Los Angeles net and blasted a slap shot past Quick for his 12th goal of the season.

Aho gave Carolina a 3-0 lead with his 10th goal of the season at 14:11 of the second. Seth Jarvis, Necas and Aho crossed the Los Angeles blue line together, and Jarvis passed the puck to Necas on his left. He pulled up above the left circle and fed Aho cutting to the net for the redirection.

Kaliyev scored on a one-timer from the right circle while on a power play to make it 3-1 at 9:31 of the third period.

Svechnikov got the goal back at 12:10 when his backhand pass went off the skate of Kings defenseman Drew Doughty and into his own net to make it 4-1.

Fagemo scored with 2:35 left to make it 4-2, and the Kings soon pulled Quick for the extra skater, but were unable to pull any closer.

--Field Level Media

