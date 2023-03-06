Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Hurricanes hand Lightning fifth straight loss in shutout

Teuvo Teravainen posted a hat trick and the Carolina Hurricanes rarely gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a scoring chance in a 6-0 victory Sunday afternoon in Raleigh, N.C.

Mar 5, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates with the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 5, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates with the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 05, 2023 10:04 PM

Teuvo Teravainen posted a hat trick and the Carolina Hurricanes rarely gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a scoring chance in a 6-0 victory Sunday afternoon in Raleigh, N.C.

Andrei Svechnikov, newcomer Shayne Gostisbehere and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored for the Hurricanes, who won for the 14th time in their last 17 games. Kotkaniemi had four assists, Martin Necas provided three assists and Gostisbehere had two assists.

Frederik Andersen needed 14 saves for his first shutout of the season and 24th of his career.

Tampa Bay has lost five consecutive games. The Lightning didn't register a second-period shot on goal, going to the third period with just four for the game. It marked the sixth time in Carolina franchise history that an opponent went an entire period without a shot on goal.

Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 stops. Nikita Kucherov left with 7:14 to play in the second period after he was hit in the face by the puck. At that point, he had two of Tampa Bay's four shots on goal, though he returned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gostisbehere was in his second game for the Hurricanes and his Carolina home debut after Wednesday's trade with the Arizona Coyotes. He now has two goals with his new team.

The Hurricanes were hoping that Gostisbehere would bolster the team's power play and he was on the ice for three of Carolina's four power-play goals, notching two assists and a goal.

Teravainen's first goal came on a power play at 17:13 of the first period. He found the net again at 11:57 of the second, marking his first two-goal game of the season. His third goal came with 8:57 remaining for his second career hat trick.

Svechnikov converted on an individual move for the game's first goal at 6:30 of the first period. He gained control of the puck in the neutral zone and took care of the rest for his 22nd of the season.

A seven-game goals streak for Tampa Bay center Brayden Point came to an end.

--Field Level Media

Mar 5, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) goes out to block Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) shot during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 5, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) goes out to block Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) shot during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 5, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield (5) and center Derek Stepan (21) battle for the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 5, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield (5) and center Derek Stepan (21) battle for the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 5, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) scores a goal past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 5, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) scores a goal past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari (89) and defenseman Matt Roy (3) defend against St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20)during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Late goals lift Kings over Blues, 4-2
Gabriel Vilardi scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 3:03 left, and the Los Angeles Kings held on for a 4-2 win against the visiting St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.
March 05, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 4, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; General view of the arena prior to the game between the Calgary Flames and the Minnesota Wild at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Wild stifle Flames behind Filip Gustavsson’s shutout
Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy both collected one goal and one assist, and Filip Gustavsson recorded his second career shutout as the visiting Minnesota Wild claimed a 3-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday.
March 05, 2023 05:18 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 5, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic (23) celebrates with right wing Mathieu Joseph (21) his goal scored in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Senators stay hot, fly past Jackets
Defenseman Travis Hamonic recorded his first career two-goal game, Tim Stutzle also scored twice and Jacob Chychrun had one with an assist for his first Ottawa points as the Senators earned their fifth straight victory, beating the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Saturday night.
March 05, 2023 03:41 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 4, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek (51) deflects a pass by Washington Capitals right winger Anthony Mantha (39) during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Craig Smith scores twice as Caps beat down Sharks
Craig Smith scored twice in Washington's four-goal second period, and the visiting Capitals rallied for an 8-3 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.
March 05, 2023 03:37 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media