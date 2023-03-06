Hurricanes hand Lightning fifth straight loss in shutout

Teuvo Teravainen posted a hat trick and the Carolina Hurricanes rarely gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a scoring chance in a 6-0 victory Sunday afternoon in Raleigh, N.C.

Andrei Svechnikov, newcomer Shayne Gostisbehere and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored for the Hurricanes, who won for the 14th time in their last 17 games. Kotkaniemi had four assists, Martin Necas provided three assists and Gostisbehere had two assists.

Frederik Andersen needed 14 saves for his first shutout of the season and 24th of his career.

Tampa Bay has lost five consecutive games. The Lightning didn't register a second-period shot on goal, going to the third period with just four for the game. It marked the sixth time in Carolina franchise history that an opponent went an entire period without a shot on goal.

Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 stops. Nikita Kucherov left with 7:14 to play in the second period after he was hit in the face by the puck. At that point, he had two of Tampa Bay's four shots on goal, though he returned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gostisbehere was in his second game for the Hurricanes and his Carolina home debut after Wednesday's trade with the Arizona Coyotes. He now has two goals with his new team.

The Hurricanes were hoping that Gostisbehere would bolster the team's power play and he was on the ice for three of Carolina's four power-play goals, notching two assists and a goal.

Teravainen's first goal came on a power play at 17:13 of the first period. He found the net again at 11:57 of the second, marking his first two-goal game of the season. His third goal came with 8:57 remaining for his second career hat trick.

Svechnikov converted on an individual move for the game's first goal at 6:30 of the first period. He gained control of the puck in the neutral zone and took care of the rest for his 22nd of the season.

A seven-game goals streak for Tampa Bay center Brayden Point came to an end.

--Field Level Media