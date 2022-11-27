SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Hurricanes get past Flames 3-2 to end skid

Nov 26, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) carries the puck past Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund (11) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
November 27, 2022 04:54 AM
Brett Pesce scored his first goal of the season to break a third-period tie as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the visiting Calgary Flames 3-2 to snap a five-game winless streak Saturday at Raleigh, N.C.

Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for the Hurricanes, who had been 0-1-4 during a skid that dated to Nov. 17.

Carolina goalie Antti Raanta, playing for the first time in five games, made 18 saves. He had been slated to start Wednesday but did not play because of an illness.

Adam Ruzicka and Tyler Toffoli scored goals for the Flames.

Flames goalie Dan Vladar made 30 saves in just his second outing in more than two weeks. The Flames finished 2-3-1 on a six-game road trip.

The Hurricanes have never lost six consecutive games under coach Rod Brind'Amour, keeping that mark in place to improve to 5-3-1 at home this season.

Pesce's shot from inside the blue line zipped past Vladar at the 8:46 mark of the third period. Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Paul Stastny posted assists on the play. It was the first goal for Pesce since March.

That marked Carolina's fourth power-play goal in two days after going six consecutive games without scoring on the man advantage.

The Hurricanes, who won't play at home again until Dec. 15, opened the scoring at 6:20 of the first period on Jarvis' fourth goal of the season, set up by a pass from Brent Burns.

The Flames drew even with 1:51 to play in the opening period on Ruzicka's power-play goal. It was his fifth goal of the season.

The Hurricanes were back in front on Necas' 10th goal of the season at 3:41 of the second period on a power play.

Toffoli tied it for the Flames later in the second period, his seventh. He had been without a point on the first five games of the trip.

--Field Level Media

Nov 26, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) goes to check Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (91) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar (80) kicks out Carolina Hurricanes right wing Stefan Noesen (23) shot past center Jack Drury (18) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Calgary Flames center Adam Ruzicka (63) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
