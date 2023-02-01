Hurricanes escape 3-goal hole, stun Kings in OT

Sebastian Aho scored on a power play with 53.8 seconds left in overtime as the Carolina Hurricanes completed a rally from three goals down to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Brent Burns opened the scoring for Carolina with the game's only first-period goal. After the Kings outscored the hosts 4-0 in the second, Paul Stastny and Jordan Staal scored in the first 10 minutes of the third, and Teuvo Teravainen tied it with 7:29 remaining.

Andrei Svechnikov had two assists and Burns also finished with two points for the Hurricanes. Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen made 17 saves.

The Hurricanes earned their sixth straight win while extending their points streak to nine games (8-0-1).

The Kings appeared to take control in the second period; instead they wrapped up January with a 7-5-1 record.

Adrian Kempe scored Los Angeles' first and third goals. Anze Kopitar added a goal and two assists, Kevin Fiala also scored, and Drew Doughty logged two assists. Pheonix Copley stopped 25 shots.

The Kings, who won't play again until after the All-Star break, finished their six-game road trip with a 3-2-1 record.

Burns skated in from the right side and put the puck past Copley at 13:27 of the first period.

Kempe's first goal of the game came 1:51 into the second period. He was there for a backdoor tap in off Kopitar's pass.

Fiala's goal at 11:34 of the second period gave the Kings the lead for the first time.

Then Kempe was back at it. He was the first to retrieve the puck when Doughty blasted it off the boards, and he beat Andersen with a shot at 14:21.

Kempe produced four goals on the road trip, pushing his season total to 22.

Kopitar's goal came six seconds into a power play at 15:21, giving the Kings four goals within a 14-minute span.

Stastny got the Hurricanes' third-period rally started at 3:27, and Staal sliced the deficit to one at 9:54. Teravainen's second shot from behind the right circle in a matter of seconds on a power play leveled the score.

