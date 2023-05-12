Sponsored By
NHL

Hurricanes eliminate Devils with OT goal in Game 5

Jesper Fast tipped in the winning goal on an overtime power play as the Carolina Hurricanes eliminated the New Jersey Devils with Thursday night's 3-2 victory in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in Raleigh, N.C.

May 11, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Jack Drury (18) passes the puck past New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes (43) during the first period in game five of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
May 12, 2023 at 1:24 AM

The decisive goal came 7:09 into the extra session when Jesperi Kotkaniemi's shot was redirected into the net. That put the Hurricanes ahead for the first time in the game.

Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns had Carolina's goals in regulation and goalie Frederik Andersen made 27 saves.

Dawson Mercer and Timo Meier scored for the Devils, who scored more than one goal for only the second game in the series. Akira Schmid stopped 36 shots.

This was the first overtime game of the series, which saw the Hurricanes win all three home games.

New Jersey's Jonas Siegenthaler was sent to the box for delay of game for sending the puck over the glass to set up Carolina's man advantage in overtime.

The Devils didn't put a shot on goal for the first seven minutes of the third period. Carolina outshot New Jersey 11-5 in the period for a 31-26 shots advantage through regulation.

Mercer's goal came with 4:54 remaining in the opening period after the Hurricanes had the best scoring chances. Meier's pass set up Mercer, who was charging down the right side, for the shot.

Slavin's goal came 50 seconds into the second period to tie the score. His shot from just inside the blue line made it all the way past Schmid.

Carolina forward Jordan Martinook assisted on Slavin's goal, giving him 10 points in the series and matching a franchise record for points in a playoff series.

New Jersey went back in front just eight seconds into a power play. Meier knocked in a rebound at 7:15 of the second.

Burns tied the score with the second goal by a Carolina defenseman in the period when he beat Schmid with 38 seconds to play in the second period for an unassisted goal.

This marked the only game in the series without an in-game goalie switch.

--Field Level Media

