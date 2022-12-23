Hurricanes edge Penguins in OT for seventh straight win

Jaccob Slavin finished off a tic-tac-toe play for a goal 23 seconds into overtime Thursday to give the visiting Carolina Hurricanes their seventh straight win, 4-3 over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The game was a rematch from Sunday, when Carolina won 3-2 at home.

Martin Necas, Jalen Chatfield and Jordan Staal also scored, and Dylan Coghlan had two assists for the Hurricanes, who are 11-0-1 in their past 12 games.

Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta, who somewhat surprisingly started instead of Pyotr Kochetkov, made 24 saves.

Sidney Crosby, Brock McGinn and Bryan Rust scored for the Penguins, who had won eight of nine.

Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry made 32 saves. He had won seven straight starts but still is 11-0-3 in his past 14.

The Hurricanes played without defenseman Brady Skjei, who was a late scratch for personal reasons.

After a tight-checking start, the teams combined for three goals in 32 seconds late in the first.

Crosby's power-play goal got it started at 17:28. Raanta stopped Crosby's redirect of a shot by Kris Letang, but Crosby got the rebound and whacked it inside the right post for a 1-0 Penguins lead.

Necas tied it 15 seconds later. He got the puck off a ricochet off the end boards in the lower part of the right circle and swept it in.

The Hurricanes took a 2-1 lead 17 seconds later, at 18:00. Chatfield got a shot through traffic and past Jarry's glove from the right point for his first NHL goal.

With Pittsburgh short-handed, McGinn got to a rebound of Teddy Blueger's shot and scored on a turning shot from the left circle to tie it 2-2 with 44.2 seconds left in the second period.

Rust gave Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead at 12:55 of the third. He carried the puck down the left side from his end, got around Carolina's Jordan Martinook at the bottom of the circle, cut toward the net, went backhand to forehand to elude Raanta and scored far side.

At 15:34, Staal tied it on a wraparound goal.

