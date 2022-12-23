SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Hurricanes edge Penguins in OT for seventh straight win

Jaccob Slavin finished off a tic-tac-toe play for a goal 23 seconds into overtime Thursday to give the visiting Carolina Hurricanes their seventh straight win, 4-3 over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Dec 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dylan Coghlan (15) looks on during warm ups before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dylan Coghlan (15) looks on during warm ups before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 23, 2022 02:02 AM
Share

Jaccob Slavin finished off a tic-tac-toe play for a goal 23 seconds into overtime Thursday to give the visiting Carolina Hurricanes their seventh straight win, 4-3 over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The game was a rematch from Sunday, when Carolina won 3-2 at home.

Martin Necas, Jalen Chatfield and Jordan Staal also scored, and Dylan Coghlan had two assists for the Hurricanes, who are 11-0-1 in their past 12 games.

Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta, who somewhat surprisingly started instead of Pyotr Kochetkov, made 24 saves.

Sidney Crosby, Brock McGinn and Bryan Rust scored for the Penguins, who had won eight of nine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry made 32 saves. He had won seven straight starts but still is 11-0-3 in his past 14.

The Hurricanes played without defenseman Brady Skjei, who was a late scratch for personal reasons.

After a tight-checking start, the teams combined for three goals in 32 seconds late in the first.

Crosby's power-play goal got it started at 17:28. Raanta stopped Crosby's redirect of a shot by Kris Letang, but Crosby got the rebound and whacked it inside the right post for a 1-0 Penguins lead.

Necas tied it 15 seconds later. He got the puck off a ricochet off the end boards in the lower part of the right circle and swept it in.

The Hurricanes took a 2-1 lead 17 seconds later, at 18:00. Chatfield got a shot through traffic and past Jarry's glove from the right point for his first NHL goal.

With Pittsburgh short-handed, McGinn got to a rebound of Teddy Blueger's shot and scored on a turning shot from the left circle to tie it 2-2 with 44.2 seconds left in the second period.

Rust gave Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead at 12:55 of the third. He carried the puck down the left side from his end, got around Carolina's Jordan Martinook at the bottom of the circle, cut toward the net, went backhand to forehand to elude Raanta and scored far side.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 15:34, Staal tied it on a wraparound goal.

--Field Level Media

Dec 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Jack Drury (18) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Jack Drury (18) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) leads the team onto the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) leads the team onto the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media