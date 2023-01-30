ADVERTISEMENT

Hurricanes down Bruins, stretch winning streak to five

Frederik Andersen made 24 saves to help the Carolina Hurricanes hand the visiting Boston Bruins their third consecutive loss by skating to a 4-1 victory Sunday night.

By Field Level Media
January 30, 2023 12:33 AM
Frederik Andersen made 24 saves to help the Carolina Hurricanes hand the visiting Boston Bruins their third consecutive loss by skating to a 4-1 victory Sunday night.

Sebastian Aho, Paul Stastny, Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored for Carolina, which extended its winning streak to five games. Aho's goal was his seventh in the last four games.

Taylor Hall had Boston's goal, his 15th of the season.

Martin Necas and Brent Burns were credited with assists on Stastny's goal. Necas and Aho each have a team-high 21 goals. Necas leads the Hurricanes in assists (24) and points (45).

Carolina led 1-0 after one period and 2-0 entering the third. Andersen raised his record to 10-3-0.

Aho opened the scoring with a breakaway goal at 10:52 of the first period. Stastny doubled Carolina's lead when he scored during a Carolina power play at 12:05 of the second period, and Jarvis made it 3-0 when he took the puck away from Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo and beat Linus Ullmark 1:57 into the third period.

Ullmark made 32 saves in the loss.

The Bruins got on the scoreboard when Hall made it 3-1 with a deflection of Pavel Zacha's shot at 3:22 of the third, but Carolina regained a three-goal lead when Staal scored a short-handed goal into an empty net with 4:20 to play.

The Bruins were coming off back-to-back losses to Tampa Bay and Florida -- the first time Boston had lost consecutive games this season. The Bruins were 0-for-4 on the power play against Florida, scoreless in two power play opportunities against Tampa Bay and failed to score in six power play chances in the loss to Carolina.

Boston center Trent Frederic returned to action after leaving Saturday's loss to Florida after he was hit in the foot by the puck while he blocked a shot in the first period.

It was the second of three games between Carolina and Boston this season. The Bruins beat the Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime in Boston on Nov. 25.

--Field Level Media

