SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

'Canes defeat Flyers for team-record 14th straight game with point

Jesper Fast scored two first-period goals and the Carolina Hurricanes were on their way to their franchise-record 14th consecutive game with a point, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Friday in Raleigh, N.C.

Dec 23, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett (74) shoots against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett (74) shoots against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 24, 2022 07:00 AM
Share

Jesper Fast scored two first-period goals and the Carolina Hurricanes were on their way to their franchise-record 14th consecutive game with a point, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Friday in Raleigh, N.C.

Stefan Noesen also scored in the first period for the Hurricanes, who have won eight consecutive games. Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov, Jordan Martinook and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored in the second period.

It was a rough NHL debut for Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson, who gave up five goals before he was replaced before the game's midway mark. However, when normal No. 1 goalie Carter Hart was injured late in the second period, Ersson was summoned back to duty, and he finished with 25 saves.

Travis Sanheim, Tony DeAngelo, Nick Seeler, Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, who lost for the third time in four games.

Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta made 26 saves as he played in consecutive games for the first time this season because rookie Pyotr Kochetkov was dealing with what coach Rod Brind'Amour said in the pregame was a minor ailment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Staal racked up three assists for Carolina, while Martinook, Martin Necas and Brett Pesce all had two assists.

Ersson, who was called up to the Flyers a day earlier, allowed a goal on the first shot he faced.

Hart played in a fifth straight game when he took Ersson's place. But he was injured with 2:08 left in the second period, meaning Ersson went back in.

Hart's injury came on Kotkaniemi's power-play goal, with Philadelphia's Rasmus Ristolainen pushing Carolina's Seth Jarvis into Hart.

The Flyers didn't have a power-play opportunity until the third period. Then after Seeler's even-strength goal, Laughton and Konecny scored short-handed goals to close the gap to 6-5 with 7:36 left.

The Hurricanes had standout forward Sebastian Aho back after a seven-game absence caused by an injury.

DeAngelo, a defenseman, picked up an assist on Philadelphia's first goal in his first appearance in Raleigh since playing the 2021-22 season with the Hurricanes.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Dec 23, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) makes a save against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 23, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) makes a save against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Nicolas Deslauriers (44) battles along the boards against Carolina Hurricanes right wing Stefan Noesen (23) during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 23, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Nicolas Deslauriers (44) battles along the boards against Carolina Hurricanes right wing Stefan Noesen (23) during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period t PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 23, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period t PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media