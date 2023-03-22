Sponsored By
NHL

Hurricanes beat Rangers, reach 100 points again

Teuvo Teravainen gave Carolina its first lead of the game with 2:33 remaining and the visiting Hurricanes rode a three-goal third period to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Mar 21, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) fight for position in the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 22, 2023 at 1:03 AM

Teuvo Teravainen gave Carolina its first lead of the game with 2:33 remaining and the visiting Hurricanes rode a three-goal third period to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Chatfield and Stefan Noesen scored 49 seconds apart for the Hurricanes, but Carolina (46-15-8, 100 points) gave up a goal in between in an eventful final 11 minutes.

Frederik Andersen stopped 29 shots for the victory. Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina has 100 or more points in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history.

Tyler Motte and Kaapo Kakko scored for the Rangers (41-20-10, 92 points), who concluded a season-long five-game homestand. New York was trying to sweep a homestand of five or more games for just the second time in franchise history.

Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves for the Rangers.

The teams will meet in a rematch Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C.

The Hurricanes had a largely ragged three-game road stretch, though they won the last two of those games in dramatic fashion after a regulation goal in the final second and an overtime winner Saturday at Philadelphia.

Teravainen has 11 goals this season.

The Rangers had only 18 shots in the second and third periods combined, with eight of those coming in the final eight minutes.

Motte scored with three minutes left in the first period and that goal held up until the wild stretch in the third.

The Hurricanes had two goals within a 49-second span, though Kakko scored for the Rangers in between those Carolina tallies.

The Rangers had breakdowns on both Carolina goals. Chatfield skated down the right side for a shot that only had to beat Shesterkin at the 9:49 mark.

After Kakko's goal at 10:20 of the third, the Rangers lost track of Noesen, who was stationed alone in front of the net and beat Shesterkin for his 11th goal of the season at 10:38.

The Rangers had defenseman Ryan Lindgren back in the lineup after an 11-game absence with an upper-body injury. He had an assist and was plus-1 in 16:13 of ice time.

--Field Level Media

