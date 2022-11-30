SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

NHL
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Hurricanes beat Penguins in OT for second straight win

Brett Pesce scored on a two-on-none rush at 2:20 of overtime Tuesday to give the visiting Carolina Hurricanes their second win in a row, 3-2 over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nov 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) scores a goal against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) during the first period at PPG Paints Arena.
Nov 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) scores a goal against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
November 30, 2022 01:52 AM
Brett Pesce scored on a two-on-none rush at 2:20 of overtime Tuesday to give the visiting Carolina Hurricanes their second win in a row, 3-2 over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and an assist, Martin Necas also scored, Pesce added an assist and Sebastian Aho had two assists for the Hurricanes, whose mini-streak comes after a five-game losing skid (0-1-4).

Carolina goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov made 30 saves.

Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel each posted a goal and an assist for the Penguins, who have lost two straight following a five-game winning streak.

Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry, who had won four starts in a row, made 36 saves.

Guentzel forced overtime with 57.4 seconds left in regulation and Jarry pulled, tying it 2-2 with a deflection goal.

The Penguins played without top defenseman Kris Letang, who was a surprise lineup scratch due to illness.

Pittsburgh took a 1-0 lead with the only goal of the first. At 4:34, Guentzel sent a pass from the left-wing boards to the slot, where Crosby had gotten a step on backchecking Hurricanes forward Derek Stepan. Crosby kicked the puck to his stick and beat Kochetkov over the glove for his 30th point of the season.

Aho got the puck past Jarry at 3:50 of the second while short-handed, but it was immediately ruled no goal because the net had come off its moorings.

Less than two minutes later, Necas tied it for Carolina. Pesce's shot from the right point produced a rebound that bounced around a crowded area around the crease. Necas got to the puck behind Jarry at the left post and banged it in at 5:45.

The Hurricanes took a 2-1 lead off a Penguins turnover in the neutral zone. Aho launched a shot from the right circle that Jarry stopped, but the goalie was pulled past the right post and the puck went behind the net. Svechnikov got to the puck, swung up toward the left post and tucked it in with a backhander at 17:38 of the second.

--Field Level Media

