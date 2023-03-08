Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Hudson Fasching scores winner as Isles edge Sabres

Hudson Fasching scored the tiebreaking goal and had an assist to lead the New York Islanders to a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday in Elmont, N.Y.

Mar 7, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) makes a blocker save against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) makes a blocker save against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 08, 2023 02:39 AM

Hudson Fasching scored the tiebreaking goal and had an assist to lead the New York Islanders to a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday in Elmont, N.Y.

Casey Cizikas and Josh Bailey also had a goal and an assist apiece for the Islanders, who maintained their hold on the first Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves as New York improved to 5-1-1 in the past seven games.

Dylan Cozens and Kyle Okposo scored for Buffalo, which is six points behind the Islanders with three games in hand. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 36 shots.

The Sabres have lost two straight and four of their past five.

Fasching netted the decisive goal at 7:37 of the third period when he redirected a shot off his shin from the left of the net to make it 3-2. Officials initially waved off the goal due to a kicking motion, but the call was overturned after a video review.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cozens gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead five minutes into the second period. Cozens took a loose puck from the wall in the neutral zone to the middle and skated into the Islanders' zone, cutting through Adam Pelech and Bo Horvat before firing a wrist shot from the inner hashmarks of the right circle far side.

Cizikas tied it 1-1 at 12:38 of the second. Fasching, from behind the net, sent a pass through the legs of Buffalo defenseman Owen Power to the front of the net, where Cizikas quickly pushed it through Luukkonen's pads.

That gave the home side life, and New York pushed in the second half of the middle frame. Fans thought the Islanders took a 2-1 lead with just over five minutes to go in the period on a Fasching backhand from the slot that prompted the goal light to go on, but the forward hit the left post.

New York outshot Buffalo 17-7 in the second period.

Bailey scored on the backhand down low to put the Islanders ahead 2-1 at 1:51 of the third period.

Okposo tied it 2-2 at 4:59 when he fired a point shot through traffic past a screened Sorokin.

--Field Level Media

Mar 7, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Jack Quinn (22) attempts to control a loose puck defended by New York Islanders defenseman Sebastian Aho (25) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 7, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Jack Quinn (22) attempts to control a loose puck defended by New York Islanders defenseman Sebastian Aho (25) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens (24) attempts a shot against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 7, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens (24) attempts a shot against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) skates across the blue line chased by New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 7, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) skates across the blue line chased by New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 7, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin(27) stretches during the warmup period before the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Hurricanes come out on top in shootout with Canadiens
Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored the deciding goal of a shootout as the Carolina Hurricanes recorded a 4-3 road win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.
March 08, 2023 02:54 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 6, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Islanders right wing Simon Holmstrom (10) against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Lightning quell five-game losing streak by beating Flyers
Nikita Kucherov and Alex Killorn each scored twice in three-point showings Tuesday night as the Tampa Bay Lightning broke a five-game losing skid with a 5-2 win over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers.
March 08, 2023 02:07 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Penguins escape 4-goal hole, down Blue Jackets in OT
Sidney Crosby's third point Tuesday was a power-play goal on a blast from the right circle at 2:45 of overtime as the Pittsburgh Penguins scored five unanswered goals to top the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4.
March 08, 2023 02:00 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 23, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Islanders defenseman Parker Wotherspoon (38) skates during the warmup before the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Maple Leafs come back late to beat Devils
Auston Matthews scored a power-play goal at 17:07 of the third period and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs came back to defeat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 Tuesday night.
March 08, 2023 01:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media