Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

High-powered Stars surge past Sabres 10-4

Radek Faksa scored two goals and captain Jamie Benn and Mason Marchment each collected a goal and two assists to lift the visiting Dallas Stars to a 10-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Mar 9, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) and Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) go after a loose puck during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 9, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) and Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) go after a loose puck during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 10, 2023 02:25 AM

Radek Faksa scored two goals and captain Jamie Benn and Mason Marchment each collected a goal and two assists to lift the visiting Dallas Stars to a 10-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Joe Pavelski, Evgenii Dadonov, Joel Kiviranta and defenseman Ryan Suter each recorded a goal and an assist as Dallas scored its most goals in a game since a 10-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Feb. 6, 2009.

It also served as the third time in franchise history that the team has scored 10 goals in a road game, with the then-Minnesota North Stars reaching that total on Jan. 27, 1984 (versus St. Louis) and Dec. 11, 1985 (against Detroit).

Wyatt Johnston and Roope Hintz also scored a goal and Jason Robertson notched three assists.

The offense obviously was more than enough for Jake Oettinger, who finished with 25 saves to help the Stars improve to 5-1-1 in their last seven games.

ADVERTISEMENT

All was not rosy for Dallas as Tyler Seguin exited midway into the first period after he was sliced on the left leg by the skate of Jordan Greenway. Seguin hobbled off the ice and did not return to the game.

Jeff Skinner recorded a goal and an assist and Greenway, captain Kyle Okposo and Victor Olofsson also tallied for Buffalo. Eric Comrie yielded all 10 goals on 49 shots for the Sabres, who have lost three in a row and five of their last six games.

Johnston deflected defenseman Jani Hakanpaa's shot from the point to open the scoring at 7:06 of the first period.

Pavelski scored from the right circle with 53 seconds left in the first period and Benn converted from the doorstep just 18 seconds later to give Dallas a 3-0 lead.

Greenway shoveled home Skinner's diagonal feed with 25 seconds left in the first period before the Stars regained a three-goal advantage after Kiviranta converted a centering feed from Robertson at 8:37 of the second.

Suter answered Okposo's goal by poking home a loose puck midway into the second period to restore the three-goal lead.

Skinner's goal from along the right-wing boards at 3:49 of the third period put Buffalo within 5-3, but Dallas scored four goals, including Faksa's pair, in just over three minutes to put the game out of reach.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Mar 9, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to make a pass as Dallas Stars center Ty Dellandrea (10) defends during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 9, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to make a pass as Dallas Stars center Ty Dellandrea (10) defends during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 9, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) carries the puck up ice during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 9, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) carries the puck up ice during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 9, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) waits for the face-off during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 9, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) waits for the face-off during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with center Patrice Bergeron (37) after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Oilers score late, end Bruins' 10-game streak
Darnell Nurse scored with 4:49 left in regulation as the Edmonton Oilers came from two goals down to defeat the host Boston Bruins 3-2 on Thursday night.
March 10, 2023 02:26 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 9, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) psses the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning defensemen Zach Bogosian (24) and Ian Cole (28) defend during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights can't hold lead, but beat Lightning in OT
Alec Martinez chipped in the game-winning marker with a head-first dive in overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the host Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Thursday night.
March 10, 2023 02:19 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 9, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (91) skates with the puck as Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) chases in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Timo Meier scores in shootout to lift Devils over Capitals
Timo Meier scored the lone goal in the shootout to lift the visiting New Jersey Devils past the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Thursday night.
March 10, 2023 02:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) tries to carry the puck between Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler (24) and center Scott Laughton (21) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Pyotr Kochetkov, Hurricanes shut out Flyers
Pyotr Kochetkov returned from the minor leagues and made 19 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0 on Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C.
March 10, 2023 02:16 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT