Tomas Hertl scores twice as Sharks rout Canadiens

Tomas Hertl scored two goals and Logan Couture had a goal and an assist to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 4-0 win over the host Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

Nov 29, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) plays the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the second period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
November 30, 2022 02:47 AM
Tomas Hertl scored two goals and Logan Couture had a goal and an assist to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 4-0 win over the host Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

Matt Nieto also scored for the Sharks, who received two assists from Kevin Labanc, while Kaapo Kahkonen (3-5-2) made 28 saves to post his first shutout of the season.

The Sharks won for just the second time in their past seven games, while Montreal ended a two-game winning streak after getting shut out for the second time this season.

Leading 1-0 entering the third period, the Sharks put the game away by scoring twice in a 75-second span early in the period.

Hertl pushed the Sharks' lead to 2-0 when he deflected Labanc's shot past goaltender Jake Allen at the 2:29 mark of the period, with Nick Cicek also assisting on the play.

The Sharks extended their lead to 3-0 when Matt Benning hit Couture cutting between two defenders for a breakaway that Couture finished by sliding the puck in between Allen's legs at the 3:44 mark of the period. Marc-Edouard Vlasic also assisted on Couture's team-leading 13th goal of the season.

Hertl capped the scoring with an empty-net goal off assists from Labanc and Timo Meier with 2:14 remaining.

The Sharks needed just 93 seconds to take the lead in the first period.

Couture slid the puck to Alexander Barabanov, whose wrap-around attempt was stopped by Allen's leg pad, but Nieto pounced on the rebound for a 1-0 advantage.

Allen (6-8-0) made 20 saves for the Canadiens, who went 0-for-6 on the power play and outshot the Sharks 28-24.

The Sharks continue their four-game road trip on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs before visiting the Ottawa Senators on Saturday and the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

Montreal opens a four-game road trip against the Calgary Flames on Thursday before visiting the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, the Vancouver Canucks on Monday and the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 6.

--Field Level Media

Nov 29, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens center Jake Evans (71) plays the puck against San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) during the second period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 29, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) ballles for the puck agasinst Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia (40) during the second period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 29, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) scores a goal against Montreal Canadiens goalie Jake Allen (34) during the third period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
