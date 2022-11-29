SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Golden Knights top Blue Jackets in shootout

Paul Cotter scored in the seventh round of a shootout to give the visiting Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.

Nov 28, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson (36) makes a save through the screen from Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Eric Robinson (50) during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 28, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson (36) makes a save through the screen from Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Eric Robinson (50) during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
November 29, 2022 04:34 AM
Share

Paul Cotter scored in the seventh round of a shootout to give the visiting Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.

Cotter, trying his first career NHL shootout attempt, deked Columbus goaltender Daniil Tarasov to his right and put a forehand shot inside the left post for the game-winner.

William Karlsson and William Carrier scored goals for Vegas, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Defenseman Brayden McNabb, playing in his 600th NHL game, picked up his 100th career assist on Karlsson's goal.

Logan Thompson made 26 saves for his 12th win of the season as the Golden Knights improved to 10-1-1 on the road.

Johnny Gaudreau, a game-time decision after missing Sunday's practice and Monday's morning skate with an illness, had a goal and an assist, and Boone Jenner also scored for Columbus. Gustav Nyquist added two assists while Tarasov finished with 34 saves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vegas scored twice in a 56-second span to take a 2-0 lead late in the first period.

Karlsson scored at the 15:59 mark when he whacked in a rebound of his own shot from his knees in the slot. The shot caromed in off the skate of Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Christiansen and went inside the far post for Karlsson's sixth goal of the season.

Carrier increased the lead to 2-0 with a wrist shot from the high slot past a screen by Jake Leschyshyn for his eighth goal of the season and fifth in the last seven games.

Columbus cut it to 2-1 at the 13:50 mark of the second period when Gaudreau one-timed a crossing pass by Nyquist from the bottom of the right circle for his eighth goal of the season.

Tarasov kept it a one-goal game later in the period when he stopped a breakaway try by Leschyshyn.

The Blue Jackets tied it with 7:49 left in the third period when Jenner jammed in a rebound of Nyquist's shot into an open right side of the net for his ninth goal of the season.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel missed a large portion of the third period after taking a shot near his left eye while jostling with Erik Gudbranson by the right side of the crease. Eichel returned to finish the game after getting a cut stitched up and nearly won the game in overtime when he clanged a shot off the post.

Vegas also played without defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (personal reasons).

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

Nov 28, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson (36) makes a save through the screen from Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Eric Robinson (50) during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Nov 28, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson (36) makes a save through the screen from Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Eric Robinson (50) during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 28, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) checks Columbus Blue Jackets center Liam Foudy (19) during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Nov 28, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) checks Columbus Blue Jackets center Liam Foudy (19) during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 28, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates his goal during the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Nov 28, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates his goal during the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media