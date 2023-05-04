Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Golden Knights hold off Oilers to take Game 1

Ivan Barbashev scored twice and Mark Stone and Jack Eichel each had a goal and an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a four-goal performance by Leon Draisaitl to defeat the Edmonton Oilers, 6-4, in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

May 3, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) warms up before the start of game one of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
May 3, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) warms up before the start of game one of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 4:24 AM

Ivan Barbashev scored twice and Mark Stone and Jack Eichel each had a goal and an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a four-goal performance by Leon Draisaitl to defeat the Edmonton Oilers, 6-4, in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Michael Amadio and Chandler Stephenson also scored and Zach Whitecloud added two assists for Vegas, which won its fifth straight playoff game. Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves.

Draisaitl, who has 11 goals in seven playoff games, became the first Oilers player to score four goals in a playoff game since Hall of Famer Jari Kurri against Los Angeles on April 9, 1987. Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman, Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm each had two assists and Stuart Skinner finished with 27 saves for Edmonton, which suffered its first regulation loss since a 7-4 setback at Toronto on March 11.

Edmonton jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the 3:56 mark of the first period when Draisaitl one-timed a McDavid pass from the right circle past Brossoit's glove side for the Oilers' 10th power-play goal in 17 attempts in the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Vegas tied it just 40 seconds later on a spinning wrist shot in the slot by Barbashev during a scramble in front of the net.

The Golden Knights then took a 2-1 lead midway through the period on Amadio's second goal of the playoffs off a crossing pass from William Karlsson.

Vegas extended its lead to 3-1 at the 18:23 mark on a power-play goal by Stone, who deflected Reilly Smith's shot from the right point past Skinner's blocker side for his fourth playoff goal.

Edmonton cut it to 3-2 with 11 seconds left in the period when Draisaitl banked a shot from below the left goal line off the back of Brossoit and into the net.

The Oilers tied it at the 1:35 mark of the third period on another power-play goal by Draisaitl, who slapped in a rebound of a Hyman shot into an open right side of the net.

But Vegas quickly answered with two goals in 50 seconds to go back in front, 5-3. Barbashev got the first when he deflected a Whitecloud point shot inside the left post. Stephenson followed with what would prove to be the game-winner on a one-timer from the right circle off a Stone pass.

Draisaitl cut it to 5-4 at the 8:33 mark when he one-timed a shot off a McDavid pass from the right circle past Brossoit's blocker side.

Edmonton, which drew a too many men on the ice penalty with 1:03 remaining while attempting to pull Skinner for an extra attacker, still pulled Skinner a few seconds later and Eichel sealed the win with an empty netter with 34 seconds to go.

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

May 3, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) warms up before the start of game one of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: May 3, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) warms up before the start of game one of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
May 3, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) warms up before the start of game one of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: May 3, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) warms up before the start of game one of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
May 3, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci (5) warms up before the start of game one of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: May 3, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci (5) warms up before the start of game one of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
May 3, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) celebrates his goal with defenseman Brady Skjei (76) against the New Jersey Devils during the first period in game one of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Hurricanes dominate all phases, crush Devils 5-1
Jesper Fast had a goal and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes collected a 5-1 win over the visiting New Jersey Devils in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Wednesday in Raleigh, N.C.
May 04, 2023 01:50 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
May 2, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz (17) and defenseman Vince Dunn (29) and defenseman Justin Schultz (4) celebrates after Schwartz scores a goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period in game one of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Yanni Gourde's OT tally lifts Kraken over Stars in Game 1
EditorsNote: Updates Bjorkstrand to have one goal (no assist) in graf 2; adds time of Schultz goal in graf 7; changes to Eberle's second goal of playoffs in graf 8
May 03, 2023 04:31 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
May 2, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CANADA; Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in game one of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Panthers maintain momentum, beat Leafs in Game 1
Matthew Tkachuk had three assists and a career-high nine hits to help the visiting Florida Panthers to a 4-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series on Tuesday night.
May 03, 2023 01:24 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild
NHL
Wild GM Bill Guerin reacts to another disappointment: ‘This season is not a failure’
After making it back to the playoffs, the Wild bowed out in underwhelming fashion.
May 02, 2023 08:07 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT