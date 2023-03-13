Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Golden Knights G Jiri Patera beats Blues in NHL debut

Pavel Dorofeyev earned his first two NHL points and goaltender Jiri Patera recorded his first NHL victory as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-3 Sunday.

Mar 12, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Jakub Vrana (15) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 12, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Jakub Vrana (15) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Le/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 13, 2023 01:29 AM

Pavel Dorofeyev earned his first two NHL points and goaltender Jiri Patera recorded his first NHL victory as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-3 Sunday.

Dorofeyev had a goal and an assist and Patera made 30 saves for the Golden Knights, who have won six of their last seven games.

William Karlsson and Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and an assist each for Vegas. Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Amadio also scored and Reilly Smith had two assists.

Jakub Vrana, Jordan Kyrou and Tyler Pitlick scored for the Blues and Jordan Binnington made 26 saves.

The Golden Knights struck first after Dorofeyev stole the puck from Blues defenseman Nick Leddy. He set up the trailing Karlsson for his point-blank goal at 8:05 of the first period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blues tied the game 1-1 on a power play with 6:34 left in the period. From behind the net, Kyrou made a centering pass to the low slot and Vrana scored his 100th career goal.

Just 28 seconds into the second period, Marchessault put Vegas up 2-1. He took Pietrangelo's pass in the right circle and beat Binnington with a shot between his pads.

Vegas increased its margin to 3-1 less than two minutes later. Brett Howden shot from the left point and Binnington kicked a long rebound to Amadio for his weak-side conversion.

The Blues cut their deficit to 3-2 by scoring off the rush. Buchnevich fed the trailing Robert Thomas, who slid the puck to Kyrou for his 30th goal of the season, a blast from the left circle.

Buchnevich's assist, the 200th in his career, extended his point streak to nine games.

Pitlick tied the game 3-3 at 3:41 of the third period by driving to the right post and redirecting Marco Scandella's shot/pass from the left point for his 100th NHL career point.

But Dorofeyev restored the Vegas lead less than two minutes later by claiming a loose puck and firing a shot on Binnington. The rebound caromed off Dorofeyev's visor into the net.

Pietrangelo's empty-net goal with seven seconds left iced the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

Mar 12, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) defends the net from Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 12, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) defends the net from Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 12, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) shoots the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 12, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) shoots the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 12, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) controls the puck from St. Louis Blues left wing Nathan Walker (26) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 12, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) controls the puck from St. Louis Blues left wing Nathan Walker (26) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 12, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) skates against Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo (2) and left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jets overcome slumping Lightning
Nino Niederreiter and Morgan Barron each scored in the second period to lift the visiting Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night.
March 13, 2023 12:54 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 12, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesse Puljujarvi (13) reacts in front of referee Dean Morton (36) during the first period against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Devils blank Hurricanes to forge tie atop Metro Division
Jesper Bratt scored twice and goalie Vitek Vanecek stopped all 32 shots he faced Sunday night as the host New Jersey Devils moved into a tie atop the Metropolitan Division with Carolina by beating the Hurricanes 3-0 in Newark, N.J.
March 13, 2023 12:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 12, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) takes the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kris Letang's OT goal lifts Penguins over Rangers
Kris Letang scored a power-play goal on a one-timer from the top of the slot at 1:38 of overtime Sunday to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 3-2 win over the visiting New York Rangers.
March 13, 2023 12:23 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 12, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) and Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic (11) battle for the puck during the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Red Wings salvage weekend split with Bruins
Dylan Larkin tallied a goal and two assists and the host Detroit Red Wings held off the Boston Bruins 5-3 on Sunday afternoon.
March 12, 2023 07:33 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT