NHL

Golden Knights edge Sharks for 4th straight win

William Carrier scored with 18 seconds remaining to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

By Field Level Media
February 17, 2023 05:33 AM

It was the seventh game-winning goal of the season for Carrier, who tapped in a crossing pass from Chandler Stephenson into a wide-open right side of the net for his 15th goal of the season. Stephenson had scooped up a rebound of a Shea Theodore point shot that caromed off the end boards to Stephenson in the left circle.

Paul Cotter also scored for the Golden Knights, who improved to 20-2-4 all-time against the Sharks despite going 0-for-7 on the power play, tying the franchise's power-play futility record set in the team's initial game, a 2-1 victory at Dallas on Oct. 6, 2017.

Adin Hill made 25 saves for Pacific Division-leading Vegas, which extended its winning streak to four games.

Alexander Barabanov scored for San Jose. Kaapo Kahkonen finished with 36 saves.

Vegas, which outscored its opponents 17-4 during its three-game win streak after the bye week and All-Star break, dominated the first period, outshooting San Jose 14-4, but failed to score. Jonathan Marchessault came close when he hit a post with a shot, and Kahkonen stopped Cotter's breakaway try with a pad save.

The Golden Knights failed to garner a shot on goal in the first 11:15 of the second period and missed a chance to take the lead at the 14:47 mark when Kahkonen turned aside Michael Amadio's point-blank attempt.

San Jose then took a 1-0 lead at the 17:04 mark when Hill couldn't handle Marc-Edouard Vlasic's blast from the left point and Barabanov, left alone by the left side of the net, knocked in the rebound past Hill's blocker side for his 10th goal of the season.

Vegas tied it early in the third period. Cotter finished a 2-on-1 rush with Marchessault with a wrist shot from the right circle that beat Kahkonen on his glove side. It was Cotter's 11th goal of the season.

--Field Level Media

