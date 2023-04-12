Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Golden Knights defeat Kraken, take division lead

Michael Amadio scored two goals and also had an assist and Reilly Smith had a goal and two assists to power the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Apr 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) warms up before a game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) warms up before a game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 4:03 AM

Michael Amadio scored two goals and also had an assist and Reilly Smith had a goal and two assists to power the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

With the win, Vegas (50-22-9, 109 points) will take a two-point lead over the Edmonton Oilers (49-23-9, 107 points) for the Pacific Division title into their regular-season finales on Thursday. The Golden Knights finish at Seattle (46-27-8, 100 points) while the Oilers, who hold the regulation wins tiebreaker (44-37), host seventh-place San Jose (22-42-16, 60 points).

It was the second two-goal game of Amadio's career and the third three-point game of his career. Jonathan Marchessault scored his team-leading 28th goal and William Karlsson added a pair of assists for the Golden Knights, who improved to 6-1-0 all-time against the Kraken. Laurent Brossoit finished with 20 saves to win his fourth straight start and remain undefeated in regulation 6-0-3 this season.

Yanni Gourde scored for Seattle, which had a five-game winning streak snapped. Joey Daccord, recalled on an emergency basis Sunday due to an injury to starter Martin Jones from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, where he had a 26-7-3 record, made 33 saves.

Vegas took a 1-0 lead at the 5:37 mark of the first period when Amadio scored on a one-timer from the left side of the net off a crossing pass from Smith.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seattle, playing the second game of a back-to-back that started with a 4-1 victory over Arizona on Monday in Tempe, Ariz., tied it midway through on Gourde's 14th goal of the season on a wrist shot from the center of the right circle.

The Golden Knights regained the lead, 2-1, two minutes into the second period when Smith zipped a backhand pass from the right circle to Amadio driving the net. Amadio then put a backhand shot past Daccord for his 16th goal and his first two-goal game since Feb. 17, 2018 against Buffalo while playing for the Los Angeles Kings.

Amadio almost had a hat trick near the end of the period when he broke free down the slot but Daccord turned away his backhand try. However, Smith followed up and put the rebound in for his 25th goal.

Marchessault made it 4-1 with a 5-on-3 power play goal at the 3:23 mark of the third period when he one-timed a sharp angle rebound from below the left circle of an Alex Pietrangelo point shot.

--Field Level Media

Apr 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) warms up before a game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) warms up before a game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden Pachal (94) warms up before a game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden Pachal (94) warms up before a game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) warms up before a game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) warms up before a game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 11, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Blackhawks damage Penguins' playoff hopes
Buddy Robinson broke a third-period tie and Andreas Athanasiou scored 26 seconds later to lift the visiting Chicago Blackhawks to a stunning 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.
April 12, 2023 04:27 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 11, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary (42) tries to gain control of a loose puck in front of left wing Sonny Milano (15) and Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Bruins top Caps, break NHL mark for single-season points
Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists as the Boston Bruins continued their record-breaking season with a 5-2 win over the visiting Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.
April 12, 2023 04:08 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
NHL
Canucks get milestone from Elias Pettersson, extend Ducks' skid
Elias Pettersson crafted his first career 100-point season as the visiting Vancouver Canucks won 3-2 at Anaheim on Tuesday, handing the Ducks their 12th straight defeat.
April 12, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 11, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg (86) warms up before the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Evan Bouchard nets OT winner as Oilers clip Avs
Evan Bouchard scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Tuesday.
April 12, 2023 03:53 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT