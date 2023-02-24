Golden Knights come from behind, best Flames in OT

Alex Pietrangelo put in a rebound 42 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

The winning goal came when Jonathan Marchessault fired a wrist shot from the high slot that clanged off the right post and landed in the crease behind Calgary goaltender Dan Vladar. Pietrangelo skated in and tapped in the rebound for his eighth goal of the season.

Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist and William Carrier and Zach Whitecloud also scored goals for Vegas, which won for the sixth time in seven games while improving to 8-0-0 all-time against Calgary at T-Mobile Arena. Laurent Brossoit finished with 25 saves in the victory.

Mikael Backlund and Jakob Pelletier each had a goal and an assist and Jonathan Huberdeau snapped a nine-game goal drought for Calgary. Vladar stopped 25 of 29 shots he faced.

Calgary, playing the second game of a back-to-back that began with a 6-3 victory at Arizona on Wednesday, didn't show any signs of potential fatigue in the first period outshooting the Golden Knights 18-8 while taking a 1-0 lead.

Pelletier, who had a goal and an assist against the Coyotes, batted in a rebound of a Backlund shot in the crease on a power play at 13:25 for his third goal of the season.

Huberdeau made it 2-0 at the 1:24 mark of the second period when he took a Pelletier pass while cutting across the slot and then tucked a shot around Brossoit and inside the right post for his 11th goal of the season.

At 14:27 of the second, Vegas cut it to 2-1 when Eichel snapped a wrist shot from the top of the left circle past Vladar's blocker and just inside the right post for his 19th goal of the season. It also snapped an 0-for-25 drought on the power play for the Golden Knights.

Backlund increased Calgary's lead to 3-1 at 16:34 of the second. Backlund, stationed at the left edge of the crease, deflected Blake Coleman's point shot under Brossoit's right arm for his 14th goal of the season, extending his goal streak to four games.

Whitecloud made it 3-2 at 5:09 of the third period when he fired a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle inside the far post for his second goal of the season.

Carrier tied it with 7:25 to go when he tapped in a rebound of an Alec Martinez shot for his 16th goal of the season.

--Field Level Media

1 / 3: Feb 23, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund (11) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports 2 / 3: Feb 23, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Calgary Flames center Blake Coleman (20) ducks under a rising shot as he screens Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports 3 / 3: Feb 23, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) makes a save off his mask as Calgary Flames left wing Jakob Pelletier (49) looks for a deflection during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports