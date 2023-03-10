Sponsored By
NHL

Pyotr Kochetkov, Hurricanes shut out Flyers

Pyotr Kochetkov returned from the minor leagues and made 19 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0 on Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Mar 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) tries to carry the puck between Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler (24) and center Scott Laughton (21) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) tries to carry the puck between Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler (24) and center Scott Laughton (21) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 10, 2023 02:16 AM

Pyotr Kochetkov returned from the minor leagues and made 19 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0 on Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Andrei Svechnikov scored slightly more than two minutes into the game and the tally held up for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes.

Kochetkov was in the Carolina net for the first time since Jan. 15 after he was summoned from the American Hockey League following an injury to Antti Raanta earlier this week.

Carolina has a four-game winning streak and has won nine of its last 11 (9-2-0).

The Hurricanes have secured shutouts in three of their last four home games. The Flyers didn't have a power play until less than nine minutes to play in the game.

Kochetkov stopped Joel Farabee's breakaway in the second period after a Carolina defenseman fell to the ice in the neutral zone.

Philadelphia goalie Felix Sandstrom, who had appeared in just two Flyers games since Christmas, made 28 saves. His record dipped to 1-9-1 this season and 1-13-2 for his two-year career.

The Flyers dropped to 1-5-1 in their last seven games.

Right winger Tyson Foerster, a 2020 first-round draft pick, made his NHL debut for the Flyers. Teammate Elliot Desnoyers was in his third game of the season.

Svechnikov opened the scoring on a power play 2:09 into the game. He waited in the slot and converted off Martin Necas' pass for his 23rd goal of the season.

The Hurricanes had three power plays in the first period, but just six total shots on goal. Only one of those shots came in an even-strength situation.

Carolina couldn't solve Sandstrom in the second period despite 15 shots. Another chance was thwarted when Svechnikov's rebound attempt into what looked like an open net was diverted by Foerster's block.

The Flyers were without defenseman Tony DeAngelo, who played last season for Carolina, because of a two-game suspension handed out by the NHL following Tuesday night's spearing incident at Tampa Bay.

--Field Level Media

Mar 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) chips the puck away from Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) chips the puck away from Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) is congratulated by center Martin Necas (88) after his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) is congratulated by center Martin Necas (88) after his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) takes a shot against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) takes a shot against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

