Future Gophers forward Oliver Moore picked 19th overall by Chicago Blackhawks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Before he headed to Nashville for the NHL Draft, future Minnesota Gophers forward Oliver Moore admitted it would be a dream to bump into his favorite country musicians like Morgan Wallen or Luke Combs while visiting Music City.

Instead, Moore got to meet his pro hockey future on Wednesday evening, when he was picked 19th overall in round one by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Moore, 18, was projected as one of the top 20 picks by NHL Central Scouting in the run-up to the draft, where seeing Gophers selected in round one is happening more often lately.

Some had him going in the top 10, but the Moore family heard 18 other names called before he headed to the stage at Bridgestone Arena.

"Honestly, I was holding back tears, sharing that moment with my family," Moore said. "My mom and dad were so excited and I think they were pretty anxious to hear my name called just like I was."

When school starts and he moves on campus later in the summer, Moore will be rooming with Gophers defenseman Sam Rinzel, who was a first-round pick of the Blackhawks a year ago.

“I’ve talked to him a lot. He was in a similar position as me, not knowing where he was going to go,” Moore said of his friendship with Rinzel. “We talked a lot before the combine and he had a really great experience last year going in the first round.”

Little did he know that the pair who will be teammates in Minneapolis are likely to be teammates again in the Windy City a few years down the road.

For Gophers coach Bob Motzko, seeing his future players picked in the first round is becoming commonplace. Moore is the fifth Gophers recruit selected in round one in Motzko's five seasons as the program's boss. Moore's selection follows Ryan Johnson (Buffalo) in 2019 then Logan Cooley (Arizona), Jimmy Snuggerud (St. Louis) and Rinzel last season.

Minnesota Gophers forward Oliver Moore Contributed / Brad Rempel / Gopher Sports

"What a compliment to Oliver and the hard work he's put in," Motzko said. "The first thing that comes to mind is you talk about players that are fast, and then there's another level of speed and Oliver's at the top of that level."

Playing center last season, Moore put up 100 points on 39 goals and 61 assists in 84 games with the USNTDP. With the Gophers returning their top three centers from a team which won the Big Ten regular season title and finished as the NCAA runners-up, Moore could be shifted to a wing for his first collegiate season.

While training at a gym in Centerville last week, before heading to Tennessee for the draft, Moore reflected on his background in the Mounds View/Irondale youth hockey system and at Totino-Grace high school before heading to USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program in suburban Detroit for the past two seasons. He said having the NHL spotlight trained on him, at least for a few minutes, would be quite a departure.

“I grew up going to a small school. My eighth grade graduating class was 24,” Moore said. “I went to a small high school and I haven’t really been on the big stage ever. But I’m excited for it and I’m ready for it.”

He was the Blackhawks’ second selection in round one, after they picked star forward Connor Bedard first overall. Chicago is in the midst of a rebuild, after winning three Stanley Cups in the past 15 years, but Moore figures that will mean more on-ice opportunity.

"I was a little young, but I remember watching Patrick Kane and (Jonathan) Toews do their thing," he said, admitting that he was a Minnesota Wild fan who also cheered for Chicago. "It’s so exciting. Anytime you get a chance to go into a rebuild like this, with what they’re trying to do, it’s going to be special."

Jordan McAlpine of The Rink Live contributed to this report.