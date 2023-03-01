Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Frederick Gaudreau scores in shootout as Wild edge Islanders

Frederick Gaudreau scored the only goal in a shootout Tuesday night for the Minnesota Wild, who remained hot by edging the New York Islanders 2-1 in Saint Paul, Minn.

Feb 28, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild fans prepare to watch at the glass prior to a game between the Minnesota Wild and the New York Islanders at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 28, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild fans prepare to watch at the glass prior to a game between the Minnesota Wild and the New York Islanders at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports
Bruce Fedyck/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 01, 2023 02:57 AM

Frederick Gaudreau scored the only goal in a shootout Tuesday night for the Minnesota Wild, who remained hot by edging the New York Islanders 2-1 in Saint Paul, Minn.

Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson and Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin turned back the first four shots of the shootout before Gaudreau deked several times and fired a shot that glanced off Sorokin's glove and trickled into the right corner of the net.

Gustavsson stopped Kyle Palmieri to lock up the win for the Wild, who are 7-3 in games determined in the shootout this season.

Gustavsson made 39 saves in regulation and overtime and Ryan Reaves scored in the first as the Wild won for the sixth time in seven games (6-1-0). Minnesota (74 points) moved one point ahead of the idle Colorado Avalanche and within one point of the first-place Dallas Stars in the Central Division.

Josh Bailey scored in the first for the Islanders, who lead the Eastern Conference wild-card race with 70 points. New York moved four points ahead of the Buffalo Sabres -- who sit third in the wild-card standings -- by virtue of the Sabres' 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sorokin recorded 30 saves.

Reaves and Ross Johnston fought 2:06 into the first before they showed off their offensive skills as the teams traded goals in a span of 3:45 late in the period.

Otto Koivula swooped into the slot before Calen Addison slid in front of him to cut off a potential shooting lane. Koivula then skated around the net and passed to Scott Mayfield at the blue line. With Johnston serving as a screen in front of Gustavsson, Mayfield fired a shot that glanced off Gustavsson and skittered off the skate of Bailey, who collected the puck and tucked home the rebound as Jon Merrill crashed into him with 5:45 left.

A turnover deep in the Islanders' zone by Noah Dobson led to Reaves' first goal of the season with two minutes left. Reaves picked off a no-look backhand pass by Dobson and dished a drop pass to Jordan Greenway, whose shot bounced off the chest of Sorokin. Reaves bore in on Sorokin and batted the puck under Sorokin's armpit.

--Field Level Media

Feb 28, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; New York Islanders right wing Josh Bailey (12) prepares prior to a game between the Minnesota Wild and the New York Islanders at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 28, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; New York Islanders right wing Josh Bailey (12) prepares prior to a game between the Minnesota Wild and the New York Islanders at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 28, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) flips a puck to a fan prior to a game between the Minnesota Wild and the New York Islanders at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 28, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) flips a puck to a fan prior to a game between the Minnesota Wild and the New York Islanders at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 28, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; New York Islanders right wing Simon Holmstrom (10) prepares with a puck prior to a game against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 28, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; New York Islanders right wing Simon Holmstrom (10) prepares with a puck prior to a game against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 28, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon (5) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Kings at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kings' Anze Kopitar nets 4 goals in shootout win at Winnipeg
Anze Kopitar recorded his second-career four-goal game, and the visiting Los Angeles Kings rallied from three two-goal deficits to beat the reeling Winnipeg Jets 6-5 in shootout on Tuesday night.
March 01, 2023 03:16 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 28, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) shoots as St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) defends during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kraken stop three-game skid by beating Blues
Morgan Geekie scored twice as the visiting Seattle Kraken snapped their three-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.
March 01, 2023 02:56 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) plays the puck during the first period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Penguins score twice late to beat Predators
Jason Zucker scored the go-ahead goal with 1:39 left in regulation Tuesday as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Nashville Predators 3-1.
March 01, 2023 02:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 28, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) makes a save off his shoulder during the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Eric Robinson’s hat trick carries Jackets past Sabres
Eric Robinson scored his first career hat trick and Elvis Merzlikins made 38 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets recorded a 5-3 road victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.
March 01, 2023 02:38 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media