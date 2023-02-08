ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Frank Vatrano helps Ducks end skid vs. Blackhawks in OT

Frank Vatrano scored 2:15 into overtime to lift the visiting Anaheim Ducks to a 3-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Feb 7, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The Chicago Blackhawks honor the late Bobby Hull before the game against the Anaheim Ducks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 7, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The Chicago Blackhawks honor the late Bobby Hull before the game against the Anaheim Ducks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
David Banks/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 08, 2023 03:16 AM
Share



Vatrano scored with a backhand off a feed from Isac Lundestrom to end Anaheim's eight-game losing streak against the Blackhawks.

Brett Leason and Jayson Megna each had a goal and an assist and Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves for the Ducks, who are 4-0-1 in their past five games.

Jason Dickinson had a goal and an assist, Seth Jones also scored and Petr Mrazek made 23 saves for the Blackhawks, who have dropped four of five.

The Blackhawks took a 1-0 lead at 1:36 of the second period.

Chicago won the puck in the corner of the Anaheim zone and Patrick Kane made a pass from below the goal line to Dickinson, who was cutting to the slot before scoring between Stolarz's pads.

Leason, a healthy scratch the previous five games, took a wrist shot from the left circle that was saved by Mrazek, but he followed up and scored short-side with a one-handed swing.

The Blackhawks moved back ahead 2-1 at 13:09 of the second period when Dickinson set up Jones off a rush for a one-timer.

Leason poked the puck off the stick of Jones behind the Chicago net and the puck went to Megna, who scored his first goal of the season on a one-timer from the right circle to tie it 2-2 at 15:42 of the second.

Leason and Megna were both acquired on waivers earlier this season.

Chicago left wing Boris Katchouk was given a double-minor high-sticking penalty at 12:29 of the first period, but the Ducks lost two minutes off the power play when center Mason McTavish was called for hooking.

The Ducks were without right wing Troy Terry, who is day-to-day after sustaining an upper-body injury in the first period of a 3-2 shootout loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday.

Terry represented the Ducks in the All-Star game on Saturday.

The Blackhawks played without Jonathan Toews, who was out with an illness.

--Field Level Media

Feb 7, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Isac Lundestrom (21) defends Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe (6) during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 7, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Isac Lundestrom (21) defends Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe (6) during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 7, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Colton White (45) defends Chicago Blackhawks right wing Taylor Raddysh (11) during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 7, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Colton White (45) defends Chicago Blackhawks right wing Taylor Raddysh (11) during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 7, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Taylor Raddysh (11) and Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg (3) go for the puck during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 7, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Taylor Raddysh (11) and Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg (3) go for the puck during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

