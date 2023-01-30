ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Four-goal second period vaults Leafs past Caps

Michael Bunting had a goal and assist, John Tavares added two assists in his 1,000th NHL game and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 5-1 Sunday.

Jan 29, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) acknowledges the crowd after being recognized for his 1000th NHL game against the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 29, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) acknowledges the crowd after being recognized for his 1000th NHL game against the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 30, 2023 12:06 AM
Morgan Rielly, William Nylander, Pierre Engvall and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for the Maple Leafs, who are 3-1-0 on their five-game homestand.

Former Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov, making his sixth consecutive start for the Leafs, stopped 23 shots.

It was Toronto's second game without star center Auston Matthews (knee), who is on injured reserve and will be out for at least three weeks.

Nicklas Backstrom scored for the Capitals, who have lost four of their past six.

Darcy Kuemper allowed four goals on 20 shots before being replaced in the second period by Charlie Lindgren, who stopped six of seven shots.

Backstrom scored his first goal of the season on a power play at 17:17 of the first period, a 33-foot shot from the right faceoff circle through a screen. Marcus Johansson made the pass and Conor Sheary also earned an assist. Alexander Kerfoot was serving a tripping penalty.

Toronto scored four unanswered goals in the second period.

Bunting scored his 15th goal of the season on a rebound at 1:29 during a power play. Tavares and Mitchell Marner earned assists with Nicolas Aube-Kubel off for holding.

Rielly's first goal of the season came on a 22-foot shot at 7:00, with assists from Bunting and Tavares.

Nylander knocked in a rebound for his 28th goal of the season at 10:45 with assists from Calle Jarnkrok and Rasmus Sandin.

Engvall scored his 10th goal of the year at 14:20 on a 31-foot shot. TJ Brodie, who returned from a rib injury, and David Kampf assisted.

Lindgren replaced Kuemper after Engvall's goal.

Aston-Reese scored his fifth goal of the campaign at 16:47 of the third on assists from Pontus Holmberg and Mark Giordano.

Tavares was honored with a video tribute before the game.

With Matt Murray (ankle) out, Toronto recalled goaltender Joseph Woll from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League and loaned forward Bobby McMann to the Marlies.

--Field Level Media

