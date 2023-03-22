Sponsored By
NHL

Four-goal second lifts Preds over Sabres

Luke Evangelista had two goals and two assists and Matt Duchene added two goals and one assist to power the Nashville Predators to a 7-3 victory over the host Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

Mar 21, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) waits for the face-off during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 22, 2023 at 12:53 AM

Philip Tomasino, Ryan McDonagh and Tommy Novak each had a goal and an assist for the Predators (35-26-8, 78 points), who ended their three-game losing streak that included a setback in overtime. Juuse Saros made 28 saves for the Predators.

Philip Tomasino, Ryan McDonagh and Tommy Novak each had a goal and an assist for the Predators (35-26-8, 78 points), who ended their three-game losing streak that included a setback in overtime. Juuse Saros made 28 saves for the Predators.

Dylan Cozens, Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner scored for the Sabres (33-31-6, 72 points), who have dropped four straight and 10 of their past 12 games (2-8-2), getting outscored 59-31 in that time.

Trailing 2-0 after the first period, the Sabres halved the deficit at the 3:36 mark of the second period.

JJ Peterka carried the puck the length of the ice only to be stopped by Saros, who failed to make a clean save, enabling Cozens to put home the rebound from close range.

Nashville countered 24 seconds later. After getting a pass from Evangelista along the wing, Tyson Barrie slid a pass to a streaking Novak whose breakaway goal extended the advantage to 3-1.

The Predators took a 4-1 lead when Evangelista wristed Novak's pass by Craig Anderson at the 9:21 mark. Saros, whose outlet pass to Novak started the rush, was also credited with an assist -- the fifth of his career and his first since the 2017-18 season.

Evangelista made it 5-1 when scored off an assist from Kiefer Sherwood just 40 seconds later and McDonagh capped Nashville's four-goal period with a tally from Evangelista with 4:08 left.

Thompson's power-play goal off assists from Rasmus Dahlin and Victor Olofsson cut the lead to 6-2 with 2:43 left in the period.

Skinner scored off an assist from Alex Tuch to make it 6-3 at the 7:45 mark of the third period.

Duchene capped the scoring with an empty-net goal off McDonagh's assist with 2:23 left.

Nashville took a 1-0 lead when Duchene delivered a cross-ice pass to Tomasino, who drove a one-timer by Anderson at the 11:45 mark of the first period.

The Predators doubled their lead with 1:17 left in the period. After taking a pass on the left wing from Jeremy Lauzon, Tomasino slid a cross-ice pass to Duchene, who blasted a shot past Anderson.

--Field Level Media

