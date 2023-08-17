Former Minnesota Mr. Hockey winner Kyle Rau is calmly waiting for the next opportunity

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — One of the most dramatic and memorable goals in the history of Minnesota high school hockey came off the stick of Kyle Rau, then a senior at Eden Prairie. In the 2011 Class AA title game, in the third overtime, Rau’s diving poke at the puck sent the disc over the goal line, and lifted the Eagles to their second state title in three years.

A day later, Rau was still sporting a notable bandage on his chin from a wound suffered in the marathon win over the Greyhounds when he hoisted the Minnesota Mr. Hockey Award. Today, a dozen years later, as he looks ahead to an uncertain pro hockey future, Rau knows full well that it is never too late to do something memorable on the ice.

NHL training camps start in a few weeks, but Rau, 30, has no definite plans whether he will be heading to one of them in September. After more than 60 career NHL games and nearly 500 more in the AHL, Rau is currently unsigned, although he maintains a quiet confidence that a call will be coming.

“Last year I didn’t sign until mid-October, so I’m kind of used to it now,” he said, in a conversation with The Rink Live. “The (AHL) season doesn’t start until mid-October, so it’s not about when you sign. Of course it’s nice knowing, but I’ve been doing this long enough that I know what I need to do to get ready as far as training, starting more skating here in August, picking up the training after skates and all of that kind of stuff.”

Playing golf recently in a notable fivesome of Minnesota Gophers alumni that included newly-signed Minnesota Wild forward Vinni Lettieri, Carolina Hurricanes star defenseman Brady Skjei, former Gophers captain Tyler Nanne and newly-signed Florida Panthers defenseman Mike Reilly, Rau had come to the course from a morning skate at Ridder Arena with more than a dozen former Gophers who are now collecting paychecks in pro hockey. A few times a week he has also been skating in Da Beauty League, run by former Gopher standouts Ben Hankinson and Chris McAlpine, who are Rau’s agents and will take some pro team’s phone call when it eventually comes.

Kyle Rau (37) skated in 28 games for the Minnesota Wild over the course of three seasons, including this appearance versus the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on January 30, 2022. Steven Ryan / Getty Images

That was the case last year, when training camps had concluded and NHL teams were having their gala opening night ceremonies by the time the Vancouver Canucks organization inquired about Rau’s availability. He spent the entire 2022-23 season with the Canucks’ AHL team in Abbotsford, British Columbia, putting up 35 points in 68 games and getting an eye-opening lesson about hockey culture among our northern neighbors.

“It was a fun year. It was my first year in Canada, so it was fun to experience how much they enjoy hockey there. Even what I experienced growing up here, that’s a whole other level,” he said, noting a change in his own attitude toward the game as well. “As you get a little bit older you have more fun again and learn not to take things for granted, because you know it’s not going to last forever.”

As well as possessing a wealth of talent on the ice, Rau’s hallmark has always been a style that can best be described as “pesky.” He comes across as even-keeled and almost a bit shy around the media, even today, but on the ice a different Kyle Rau shows up. With skates and a Gopher jersey on, he was well-known as one of the more talkative players on the rink, renowned to get into opponents’ heads as well as getting the puck behind the opposing goalie.

Matthew Knies will play on the Leafs third line with Noel Acciari and Alexander Kerfoot.



He will play on the same team as D Justin Holl who knocked this game winning goal for the #Gophers in 2014’s Frozen Four 9 years ago today.



The “0.6” goal.



pic.twitter.com/5Kr4NSQ8jF — Matt Kennedy (@TheMattKennedy) April 10, 2023

In the 2014 NCAA Frozen Four semifinals in Philadelphia, with the final seconds of regulation ticking away in a tie game with North Dakota (which, at the time, had no team nickname), Rau took a shot that was blocked by a defender, only to have teammate Justin Holl snap the puck past goalie Zane McIntyre (then known as Zane Gothberg) with 0.6 seconds on the clock. It was among the most memorable moments in the century-plus history of Gophers hockey, and watching the video nearly a decade later, two things Rau did on the play stand out.

First, his instinct was to get the puck to the net, because that’s where good things happen. Second, after the puck slips over the goal line, you can see Rau raise his arms in celebration, and also give a not necessarily friendly chirp to North Dakota defender Jordan Schmaltz as the two skate behind the net.

The day after that game, following a Gophers' practice, of what he had said to Schmaltz, the shy and unassuming version of Rau returned.

“I don’t remember,” Rau said at first, with a guilty-looking grin, and then offered a bit more confessional information. “It was probably something I shouldn’t have said.”

He will turn 31 before kids are opening their Halloween candy, but Rau said he still tries to be that pesky net-front player in the AHL and the NHL, taking pride in the fact that what worked at Eden Prairie and with the Gophers still works if he’s in a Florida Panthers or Minnesota Wild sweater as well.

Kyle Rau averaged better than a point per game in his four seasons as a Minnesota Gopher and was the program's captain for two years, after winning the Mr. Hockey Award at Eden Prairie High School in 2011. Contributed / Gopher Sports

Some have suggested that Rau could do well in European hockey for a few seasons, getting a paycheck and seeing the world later in his career. He admitted that playing overseas is something he has considered, but closer to home is clearly his first choice.

“(Europe) is always kind of in the back of your mind, but it’s also nice being in North America,” he said. “Same time zone, easy for family and friends to come visit, football on TV and all that good stuff.”

Generally speaking, Rau is struck by the feeling that seasons, and his career, are going faster as he gets older. He signed with the Canucks in October 2022, a week into the AHL season, meaning that between his normal two weeks of prep before training camp and three weeks of actual training camp, he started the season six weeks later than normal. Rau is single and noted that he is ready to grab his skates and travel at a moment’s notice.

“I can go wherever. I think last year I signed and was on the road the next day, so I can do that again,” he said. “There’s nothing I can do at this point. You just try to do the best you can in the winter and set yourself up better for the summertime and trust your agents to find something for you.”

Geographically, Rau’s career has spanned the north central and south central parts of the continent (with the Wild and their AHL team in Iowa, as well as with the AHL team in San Antonio). He has also hit three of the continent’s four corners, with stints in South Florida, Maine, and suburban Vancouver. It is cartographically obvious that Rau’s next stop should be with a team in Southern California, to fill out that blank space on his career map.

“I think it would be fun to see how many cities I’ve played a game in by this point in my career,” Rau said with a smile, then headed off to hit a drive as his agents patiently waited for a phone call.