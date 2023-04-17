Former Gophers star Brock Faber makes playoff debut for Wild a week after turning pro

DALLAS — In some ways, Brock Faber is still very much living the college life, even after signing a professional contract with the Minnesota Wild last week.

He still lives with his roommates in their Dinkytown apartment near the University of Minnesota campus. He still doesn’t have a car so he has to bum rides from teammate Matt Boldy. He still thinks about how the Gophers men’s hockey team came within a few minutes of winning an NCAA championship a week ago.

The heartbreaking end to his collegiate career paved the way for the start of his professional career.

“It’s hard not to think about,” Faber said. “This is obviously a pretty great distraction being able to play for the Wild.”

Even though he’s a young kid, he doesn’t act like it. Marcus Foligno

He immediately reconsidered his use of the word “distraction” because of how it might come across. Truthfully, for Faber, it’s much more than that as he embarks on what he hopes is a long playoff run with the Wild.

“I’m bought in,” he said. “I’m part of this team now, and I’m willing to do whatever I can for this team.”

Which includes taking the ice for the Wild in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars.

Yes, exactly a week after the 20-year-old defenseman made his NHL debut on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks, he was slated to be in the lineup on Monday night at American Airlines Center.

“Something I’ve kind of looked forward to my whole life,” Faber said. ” It’s been a crazy past few weeks. I’m looking forward to it. Just trying to play as best I can.”

The fact that coach Dean Evason has the confidence to play Faber in such a pressurized situation speaks volumes. This isn’t a gift. If the Wild felt like they couldn’t trust Faber, they wouldn’t put him on the ice.

The way he’s conducted himself both on and off the ice proved he’s ready for the moment.

“There’s a lot of times a guy comes in and he doesn’t say a word,” Evason said. “He’s got a mature presence about him.”

That maturity has allowed Faber to fit in seamlessly since joining the Wild last week. Whether he’s breaking the puck out of his own zone with a crisp pass, or bantering back and forth with teammates in the locker room, Faber carries himself with a professionalism that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“Even though he’s a young kid, he doesn’t act like it,” teammate Marcus Foligno said. “Obviously he’s a really good player and someone that’s injected some life into our lineup. We’re happy to have him. Just a great kid.”

A perfect example of just how comfortable Faber is already feeling came over the weekend with the Wild preparing for the playoffs. As he chatted with reporters after practice at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul, Faber noticed teammate Ryan Reaves lurking in the back in the back of the scrum.

Asked what it’s like playing with Reaves — who has had more than 80 fights in the NHL — Faber flashed his sense of humor.

“He’s not that scary,” Faber said with a smile. “A fake tough guy.”

After laughing at the joke, Reaves slowly walked away, then shouted, “You better hope I re-sign here.”

The comeback prompted some laughter throughout the locker room as well as a smart response from the youngster.

“Yeah,” Faber said loud enough so Reaves could hear. “I take that back.”

He’s wise beyond his years and ready for his playoff debut.

“Just trying to take it one day at a time,” Faber said. “That’s what I’ve done so far. It’s crazy that I’m at this point. I’m grateful for it and ready to try and take advantage of it.”