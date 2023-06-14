Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
NHL

Former Beaver Zach Whitecloud, Maverick Teddy Blueger join Stanley Cup frenzy in Las Vegas

Former CCHA standouts along with handful of other collegians contribute to Golden Knights' first championship

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) celebrates after defeating the Florida Panthers in Game 5 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 after the 2023 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 11:07 AM

LAS VEGAS — Three former CCHA players held the Stanley Cup after a 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, joining former Minnesota Gopher Phil Kessel and six other former collegians with the Vegas Golden Knights that captured the franchise’s first championship.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud from Bemidji State, forward Teddy Blueger of Minnesota State Mankato and former Bowling Green standout George McPhee, now president of hockey operations with the Golden Knights, represented the CCHA. McPhee was the CCHA's first Hobey Baker Award winner, in 1982.

Whitecloud and Blueger are just the second players from their college teams to win the Stanley Cup. Former Beaver Joel Otto won the Cup with Calgary in 1989 and former Maverick Ryan Carter was on Anaheim’s championship team in 2007.

NHL: NHL Awards
George McPhee is pictured with the NHL General Manager of the Year and the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl during the 2018 NHL Awards on June 20, 2018 at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports

Whitecloud played all 22 playoff games for Vegas, finishing with two goals and six assists and was a plus-14. His game-winning goal in the third period of Game 1 sparked Vegas to win the series 4-1.

Blueger played in six playoff games this season and had a goal and an assist in the Western Conference Finals.

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
Las Vegas Golden Knights forward Teddy Blueger (53) warms up prior to the start of Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For Kessel, the 35-year-old veteran was a healthy scratch for the last two playoff series and played in just four playoff games during the championship run. He posted 36 points during the regular season and saw action in all 82 regular season games.

"Takes me back to my Toronto days," Kessel told The Hockey News during the postgame celebration. "You guys said I couldn't win and now I'm a three-time champ, remember that."

The other former NCAA players with Vegas include Jack Eichel of Boston University, who scored six goals in the playoffs and posted 26 points. He assisted on three goals in Game 5 on Tuesday night. Two former Miami players, Reilly Smith and Alec Martinez, scored in Tuesday night’s win. Veteran NHL goaltender Jonathan Quick of UMass and Maine’s Ben Hutton are also on Vegas’ roster. Knights' forward Paul Cotter, who played in 55 regular season games but did not get into a playoff game, had an eight-game stint at Western Michigan in the 2018-19 season.

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) defends against the Florida Panthers during the third period Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal with defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the first period on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
