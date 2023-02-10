ADVERTISEMENT

Flyers sneak past Oilers in shootout

Morgan Frost and James van Riemsdyk scored in a shootout and the host Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Thursday.

Feb 6, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) battle for the puck against Philadelphia Flyers left wing Nicolas Deslauriers (44) during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 10, 2023 02:06 AM
The Flyers won in the third round of the shootout, in which Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was the only successful shooter for the Oilers.

Edmonton's Connor McDavid was unable to get a clean shot off in the shootout, and Flyers goaltender Carter Hart secured the win when he stopped Leon Draisaitl's shot.

Kevin Hayes scored the lone goal for Philadelphia in regulation, and Hart made 34 saves.

Evander Kane found the net in regulation for the Oilers, who still recorded at least one point in their 10th consecutive game (8-0-2).

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped 35 shots through regulation and overtime, plus an attempt by Travis Konecny in the shootout.

Neither team was able to score in overtime, as Hart saved a shot by McDavid with 5.1 seconds remaining.

Edmonton's Derek Ryan was whistled for high-sticking at 2:32 of the third period, but the Flyers generated very little offensive pressure on the power play.

The Oilers appeared to take a one-goal lead at 7:24 of the third when Zach Hyman pounced on a rebound and tapped the puck into the net. The Flyers challenged, and the goal was nullified for goaltender interference as Warren Foegele pushed through Hart after the initial shot.

Konecny soon had two solid scoring chances, with the second one coming at 12:00.

The Oilers tied the game at 1 when Kane connected on a slap shot just under Hart's glove at 1:56 of the second period. McDavid registered an assist, his 53rd of the season. It also extended his point streak to 14 games (nine goals, 13 assists).

The Flyers went ahead 1-0 at 7:50 of the first period when Travis Sanheim left a back pass for Hayes, who ripped a wrist shot just inside the goalpost.

Skinner made a stellar pad save against Noah Cates as a power play was about to expire at 12:58.

The electric Oilers offense was limited to seven shots on goal in the opening period.

Edmonton controlled the offensive tempo midway through the second, and Skinner stopped a strong wrist shot by van Riemsdyk at 14:38. Sanheim was robbed on a glove save by Skinner at 18:18.

--Field Level Media

Feb 6, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) battles with Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York (45) during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler (24) and Edmonton Oilers center Ryan McLeod (71) battle for position during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) takes a shot on goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
