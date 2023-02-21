Sponsored By
Flyers hold on to beat Flames, snap losing skid

Wade Allison scored a third-period game winner as the visiting Philadelphia Flyers recovered from a blown lead to beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 and snap a three-game losing skid.

By Field Level Media
February 20, 2023 11:05 PM

Travis Konecny and Tony DeAngelo both collected one goal and one assist, while Nicolas Deslauriers also scored and Scott Laughton collected two assists. Goaltender Samuel Ersson made 33 saves to run his record to 6-0-0.

The win came at a cost, though. Konecny, who leads the Philadelphia Flyers in goals and points, left the game late in the second period due to an upper-body injury after being on the receiving end of a hard check from MacKenzie Weegar.

Mikael Backlund and Andrew Mangiapane both netted one goal and one assist for Flames. Tyler Toffoli also scored and Noah Hanifin had two assists. Goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 18 shots.

After his team saw a 3-1 edge disappear, Allison, with his team's first shot of the final frame, redirected James van Riemsdyk's pass at the doorstep for his eighth of the season with 8:27 remaining in regulation.

The Flames yet again outshot and out-chanced their opponents but couldn't beat the rookie goalie for the equalizer in the final push. They are now 0-13-3 when trailing after two periods. They also failed to ever hold a lead.

After the hosts were unable to convert all kinds of early chances, Konecny opened the scoring at the 16:59 mark when he eluded a check on the rush and ripped a shot for his 27th of the season.

Deslauriers doubled the lead with his fourth goal of the season, converting Cam York's pass during an odd-man rush at 7:30 of the second period, seconds after the Flames failed to convert on a power play.

Backlund pulled the Flames within one goal 85 seconds later when he snapped a high shot from the right circle for his 12th of the season.

DeAngelo's 10th of the campaign -- another goal seconds after the Flames failed with a man-advantage opportunity -- from a long wrist shot restored the two-goal edge.

Toffoli again made it a one-goal game at 4:38 of the third period when he swept a sharp-angled shot for his 23rd goal of the season, and Mangiapane tied the game when he pounced on a rebound at the 8:54 mark of third period for his 13th of the season.

--Field Level Media

