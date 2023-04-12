Sponsored By
NHL

Flyers end 7-game slide by topping Blue Jackets in OT

Owen Tippett's overtime winner gave the Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Apr 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Liam Foudy (19) celebrates his goal with right wing Carson Meyer (72) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Liam Foudy (19) celebrates his goal with right wing Carson Meyer (72) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
April 12, 2023 at 1:06 AM

Owen Tippett's overtime winner gave the Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

With 16 seconds remaining in the extra period, Tippett took a pass from Ivan Provorov and displayed some nice stickwork in converting his first career overtime goal.

The victory ended the Flyers' seven-game (0-6-1) winless drought.

Tippett also scored a power-play goal 47 seconds into the second period to give the Flyers (30-38-13, 73 points) a 3-2 lead. However, the Blue Jackets (24-47-9, 57 points) equalized on a power-play marker of their own from Sean Kuraly 5:50 into the third period.

Tippett collected his second straight multi-point game. The forward has enjoyed a breakout campaign with 26 goals and 47 points in his fourth NHL season.

Philadelphia forward James van Riemsdyk scored his 300th NHL goal. At 15:33 of the first period, Provorov's outstanding backhanded pass set up van Riemsdyk for the milestone tally.

Provorov finished with two assists, and Joel Farabee scored Philadelphia's other goal.

Carter Hart stopped 28 of 31 shots for his 22nd win of the season.

Liam Foudy and Trey Fix-Wolansky gave the Blue Jackets a 2-0 lead through 13 minutes of the first period. Foudy deposited a rebound at the 9:47 mark, and just under three minutes later, Fix-Wolansky scored his first goal of the season after picking up Noah Cates' giveaway on Philadelphia's end of the ice.

Despite the early lead, Columbus' winless streak was extended to four games (0-3-1). Columbus goaltender Michael Hutchinson stopped 35 of 39 shots.

The Blue Jackets had to call up five players (Fix-Wolansky, Jake Christiansen, David Jiricek, Josh Dunne, Carson Meyer) from the AHL to fill out their injury-depleted roster. Beyond Fix-Wolansky's goal, Christiansen and Meyer also contributed assists.

Columbus' lineup took another hit when captain Boone Jenner was a late scratch just prior to the start of the game.

The Flyers finished their home schedule with an 18-18-5 record.

--Field Level Media

Apr 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Carson Meyer (72) battles for the puck with Philadelphia Flyers left wing Noah Cates (49) and defenseman Adam Ginning (50) during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Carson Meyer (72) battles for the puck with Philadelphia Flyers left wing Noah Cates (49) and defenseman Adam Ginning (50) during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Adam Ginning (50) against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Adam Ginning (50) against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

