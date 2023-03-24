Sponsored By
NHL

Flyers emerge with shootout win over Wild

Joel Farabee had a goal and an assist, goaltender Carter Hart didn't yield a goal in a shootout and the host Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Minnesota Wild 5-4 on Thursday.

Mar 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Egor Zamula (54) shoots the puck against the Minnesota Wild in the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 24, 2023 at 12:30 AM

Scott Laughton, Rasmus Ristolainen and Tyson Foerster each scored a goal, Tony DeAngelo had two assists and James van Riemsdyk scored the lone shootout goal to seal the win for the Flyers (27-32-12, 66 points).

Hart made 20 saves and completed the shootout with a save against Matt Boldy.

Boldy scored two goals while Oskar Sundqvist and Marcus Foligno added one goal apiece for the Wild. Marcus Johansson contributed two assists for the Wild, who went 0-for-3 in the shootout.

Minnesota (41-22-9, 91 points) is still 7-5 in shootouts this season, the most shootout victories in the NHL.

Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 30 shots through regulation and overtime and added two more stops in the shootout.

With the score 3-3, Minnesota had a terrific scoring chance at 11:48 of the third period when Frederick Gaudreau appeared to have a tap-in for a goal. However, Hart sprawled out and made a great save.

Boldy then gave Minnesota the lead with his second goal of the night at 13:32.

Foerster responded 44 seconds later with a goal to equalize.

The Flyers went ahead 1-0 at 12:58 of the first period when Laughton lifted the puck over the outstretched pad of Fleury.

The Wild tied the game at 1 when Sundqvist redirected a shot from the point at 16:35 of the first.

Philadelphia nearly took the lead when Morgan Frost fired a wrist shot from point-blank range at 4:11 of the second period. However, Fleury was able to deny the goal with a solid save.

The Flyers kept attacking and it paid dividends when Farabee deflected a shot in front just under the crossbar for a 2-1 advantage at 7:26 of the middle period. It was the fourth straight game with a goal for Farabee after he went 26 in a row without one.

Boldy ripped a shot past Hart to tie the game 2-2 at 15:41 of the second. The Wild then took a 3-2 advantage at 18:16 when Foligno scored on a difficult angle from the short side.

Philadelphia responded with 22.5 seconds remaining in the period as Ristolainen scored on a slap shot through traffic on a power play to tie the game at 3.

--Field Level Media

Mar 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) saves a shot from Philadelphia Flyers left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) in the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends the net against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) collects the puck against the Minnesota Wild in the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
